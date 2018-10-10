Did You Know Whole Wheat Can Cause These Health Issues?

Whole wheat is considered to be really healthy, it's a great source of fibre and commonly used to prepare baked food products like bread. Whole wheat contains various nutrients which are great for our health but it contains gluten as well which can become a major issue for gluten intolerant people.

In this article, we will talk about the nutritional value of whole wheat and how this grain can actually affect your health adversely.

Nutritional Value Of Whole Wheat

100 g of wheat flour contains 340 calories, 10.7 g fibre, 72 g of carbohydrates, 13.2 g of proteins, 0.4 g of sugar, 2.5 g fats, 0.07 g of omega-3 fatty acids and 11 % water content.

6 Ways In Which Whole Wheat Affects Your Health Adversely