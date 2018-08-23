Menopause Itching: Causes And Home Remedies

Menstruation and menopause are a part of a woman's biological cycle. Menstruation marks a woman's puberty and indicates that she is fertile to reproduce while menopause indicates the halt of her fertility.

The average age for menopause observed in women in the US is 51 years. It is accompanied by various symptoms which include mood swings, hot flashes, night sweats, urinary problems, etc. These symptoms can be experienced by women before their last period and they may even extend for some months or years after that.

What Causes Itching During Menopause?

Menopause is a natural condition which marks the end of fertility in women. Mood swings, cognitive changes, hot flashes, vaginal dryness, night sweats, disturbance in sleeping, irregular periods and emotional changes are the symptoms marking the onset of menopause. Obesity, fat build-up in the abdomen, shrinking of the breasts and hair loss are some other effects of menopause.

Lack of estrogen occurs during or post menopause; this hormone plays a crucial role in building blocks of skin. Loss of this hormone can result in thin and itchy skin which affects the genitals, body as well as the face. This symptom is also called vulvar pruritus; it is capable of triggering pain and even makes sexual intercourse painful.

Pruritus can result in bumps on the skin, rashes, reddening of skin and dry skin.

Home Remedies That Can Help In Getting Rid Of Itching Due To Menopause:

Moisturization: Do keep your skin moisturised after bathing and whenever you feel your skin is dry.

Doing so will help in reducing itching-related dryness. If the itching is too severe or you suffer from pruritus, use odour-free moisturizer, specially natural ones like coconut oil or aloe vera gel to get more benefits.

Use powdered oatmeal or colloidal oatmeal by adding it in warm bath. Oatmeals comprise of fibre and cellulose; when the skin absorbs these, it helps in softening the skin. Avoid using hot water for bathing as it dries the skin further and triggers itchiness and skin irritation. Wet compress: Using cool compress by wetting clothes and keeping it on the dry itchy region of the body can help in soothing the irritation. The wet compress will help in keeping the skin moist and even prevent disturbance while sleeping.

