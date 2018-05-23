Ladies! Fast Food May Affect Your Fertility Adversely, Study Reveals

The idea of fast food is that it's fast, easy to prepare, easy to eat and cheap. Due to changing lifestyle and busy schedules, people are inclining towards the readily available fast foods and are not well aware of the adverse effects that these can cause to the human body.

The greatest disadvantage of fast food is the adverse effect it has on one's health. According to recent studies, Women who eat more fast foods tend to experience infertility.

Australian studies reveal that women can be priced with a risk of infertility by eating fast food regularly. The study reveals that increased consumption of fast food results in higher amounts of potentially harmful chemicals, including phthalates - an acid found in many products, including soaps, makeups, luggage and automobile interiors, which may enter into your body easily through any route.

The nonstick coating contains the chemical perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), which has been linked to reproductive problems. In fact, data shows that women with higher levels of PFOA in their blood had a harder time in getting pregnant.

Phthalates are used in the process of preparation of fast food, as they demand high performance and durability. They can be stored for a longer duration. The more plastic, machinery and processing food undergoes, the more chances of food having higher percentage of phthalates content.

Food processing technology uses chemical & mechanical processing. The act of food processing not only adds toxic chemicals to the food but it is also known to remove essential nutrients in large quantities from the food. Most processed foods are opposites of healthy foods. These chemicals can be extremely harmful for women, especially those who want to conceive.

A major ingredient, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) is also used in candy wrappers, pizza and fast-food wrappers, which is the major cause of infertility in women. It has been proved by studies that PFOA also causes prostate and breast cancers. They also disturb the menstrual cycles in women, which in turn causes infertility.

Perfluorooctanoate (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) are the two possible man-made compounds responsible for sterility in women. They were considered biologically inactive when first commercially introduced in the 1950's, but animal studies of PFOA and PFOS have since indicated toxic effects on the liver, immune system and reproductive organs.

In recent decades, a remarkable decline in fertility rates has been observed in developed countries, which can largely be explained by social changes and better contraceptive methods.

In the USA, 2% of women of the reproductive age had an infertility-related medical appointment within the previous year, and 8% had an infertility-related medical visit at some point in the past.

Maternal blood samples taken at the early stage of pregnancy were used for the study. PFOA and PFOS concentration in plasma were measured by high performance liquids. Extractions were performed using solid phase extraction techniques. All values were above lower limit quantification. Therefore values lesser than 1 indicate decreased chances of infertility and a longer TTP.

We do agree that junk food is addictive, but the adverse effect it has on one's health is not affordable. Here are few ways where you can control having junk.

1. Planning The Diet:

Plan your diet ahead of time. There are less chances of you grabbing a bite of burger your friend is having at 3 PM if you have had a healthy lunch and breakfast.

2. Shop Healthy Items:

Go grocery shopping for easy and healthier foods like brown rice, beans, green vegetables, salads, soy, etc.

3. Use Proper Containers:

Use foil, food storage containers, jars, etc., to pack your lunch and breakfast.

4. Eat Enough Protein:

Proteins like egg and chicken keep your tummy heavy and there are less chances of unhealthier desires when you're full.

5. Fruits Are The Remedy:

Fruits like apples, bananas, oranges, etc., can travel well with you and can be used as evening snacks.

6. Make It Colorful:

Try wide variety of vegetables and fruits in your daily diet. The more healthy foods you add in, the easier it will be to get rid of the unhealthy ones.

7. Count On The Calories:

Count on calories each time you have junk and calculate the time required to burn that fat. It eventually reduces the desires to have junk food.

So, ladies, fast food may affect your fertility adversely, we agree it's difficult to stay away from fast foods, but we can eventually reduce the consumption to stay fit and healthy. Choose the more healthier options of snacks and prevent the last-minute binging on wrong foods.

Improve your chances of conceiving by eating a well-balanced diet and improve your health by regular exercises. Don't forget to ask any questions that you may have. We will be glad to answer them all for you.