Japanese Shiatsu Self Massage Techniques For Pain Relief & Relaxation

Is there too much stress in your life which is causing anxiety and lowering your energy? Then you should try out the Japanese Shiatsu self-massage techniques for pain relief and relaxation. These techniques will aid in promoting relaxation of the body and alleviate pain.

So, what is Shiatsu? It is a kind of Japanese bodywork that entails the application of comfortable pressure with fingers to stretch, tap, knead and press specific body points.

The pressure of the fingers has a very strong effect on the connective tissues which are just under your skin. These connective tissues create a protective covering over each joint, blood vessel, muscles, bones and nerves including the spinal cord and brain. Due to poor blood circulation, connective tissues can become congested. If you start doing the Shiatsu self-massage techniques, you will instantly feel rejuvenated and relaxed.

Unlike other bodywork techniques, Shiatsu can be easily self-performed with effective results. Here's a simple guide for beginners.

Relaxation Technique 1 - Hold your right foot in both palms while applying pressure on the sole using both your thumbs.

Relaxation Technique 2 - Kneel on the floor in such a way that your feet are placed below your buttocks. Reach your hands towards the feet and place one thumb on the mid-point of each sole.

How does this work: Both these techniques relax the nerves in the feet, improves your foot balance and opens the joints which are stiff. You can do both these exercises twice daily.

Energy Flow Technique 1 - Hold your right foot in both palms near the toes and separate each toe using the thumb and index finger of both hands. Starting with the big toe, place both your fingers at the bottom of the toe for support, and massage the top of the toe with both thumbs in an upward manner.

Perform this technique on each toe for 5 to 10 times.

Energy Flow Technique 2 - Place your hands firmly on your chest. Apply pressure and massage your chest, stroking your fingers up and down for 10 minutes.

How does this work: This therapeutic exercise promotes the flow of therapeutic energy from the chest to the rest of the body in a downward motion. You can do this exercise twice a day.

Anxiety Reduction Technique 1 - Use your thumb on your right hand to apply pressure in the middle of your left palm, pressing that area for 30 to 60 seconds.

Pull all your fingers of your left hand with the help of your right hand to stretch them. Release after 5 seconds.

Stroke vigorously the inside of your entire left palm with your right thumb for 30 to 60 seconds.

Finally, flip your hand over and massage the top of your wrist in a circular motion for 30 to 60 seconds.

Switch your hands and repeat the same exercise.

How does this work: Doing this exercise will reduce anxiety. Do it twice daily.

Stress Reduction Technique - Put both your hands on your head, placing your fingers on your scalp and your thumbs against your temples.

Apply gentle pressure to your temples, rotating your thumbs in a circular motion while breathing deeply for 5 to 10 minutes.

How does this work: This exercise will relieve you from stress headaches and migraine. Do it twice daily.

Apart from the self-massage techniques in the video, there are other additional Shiatsu techniques you can follow.

Shiatsu For Lower Back Pain

Reduce Back Pain Technique - Lie on your back, bend your legs so the soles of the feet can touch the floor. Close your eyes and breathe deeply for 4 minutes.

Slowly, bring your right knee up, clasp it with both hands and bring it close to your chest.

Switch legs and repeat this exercise.

This exercise will reduce lower back pain and you will get the best results if performed twice daily.

Sinus Headache Technique - Place your index finger on your cheekbones and put pressure and rotate your fingers in a circular motion for 5 to 10 minutes.

In the same way, put your index fingers on your forehead right where your eyebrows begin and rotate your fingers in a circular motion for 5 to 10 minutes.

Do this exercise twice a day.

How does this work: Sinus pain usually occurs around the cheeks and in the forehead and it is difficult withstand the pain.

This Shiatsu massage technique will relieve sinus congestion by stimulating the congested points.

