Obesity is an excess of body weight which is caused by the overconsumption of calories and doing less amount of physical activities. It is a worldwide health epidemic that affects one in four adults in America. India has the second highest number of obese children in the world after China. This article will discuss about how to reduce obesity naturally.

According to a study, 14.4 million children in the country have excess weight. And globally, over two billion adults and children suffer from health problems related to being obese or overweight.

In 2015, four million deaths attributed to excess body weight. The other causes of obesity apart from excess calories and less exercise are genetics, toxins, hormonal imbalance, stress, medical conditions or side effects of medications.

An adult who has a BMI between 25 and 29.9 is considered overweight and an adult who has a BMI of 30 or higher is considered obese.

However, there are several natural methods that have been proven to work. Read on to know how to reduce obesity naturally.

1. Add Protein In Your Diet

When it comes to losing weight, protein is considered the king of nutrients. Your body burns calories when digesting and metabolising the protein you consume. So, a high protein diet can boost your metabolism by up to 80-100 calories per day and can make you feel full and reduce your appetite. Even something as simple as eating a high-protein breakfast, which includes eggs, milk, peanut butter, etc., can have a powerful effect.

2. Limit The Intake Of Sugar

Eating excessive amounts of added sugar is linked with some of the world's leading diseases, including type-2 diabetes, cancer and heart disease. The refined sugar is hidden in various processed foods, so you may be consuming too much of sugar without even realizing it. Minimize processed foods such as breakfast cereals, tinned vegetables, bread, savoury snacks, cakes and biscuits.

3. Eat Whole Foods

The best way to reduce your obesity is to base your diet on whole, single ingredient foods. By doing this, you eliminate the vast majority of added sugar, processed foods and added fat. Whole foods like fruits and vegetables, dairy products like milk, plain yogurt, eggs and cheese should be a part of your diet, as eating whole foods will provide your body with essential nutrients that the body needs to function properly.

4. Drink Water

Drinking plenty of water will help fight obesity. Drinking 0.5 litres of water may increase the calories you burn by 24-30 percent for an hour. Drinking water before meals may also lead to reduced calorie intake, especially for middle-aged people. The reason is drinking lots of water helps in flushing out the toxins from the body and reduces bloating.



5. Avoid Liquid Calories

Liquid calories come from beverages like fruit juices, chocolate milk, sugary soft drinks and energy drinks. These drinks help in increasing the risk of obesity. A noted study showed that there was a drastic 60 percent increase in the risk of obesity in children for each daily serving of a sugar-sweetened beverage.

6. Limit The Intake Of Refined Carbs

Refined carbohydrates are carbohydrates that have the beneficial fibre and nutrients removed. These include frozen meat, frozen unsweetened fruits, unsweetened nut butters, pastries, snacks, pasta, breakfast cereals, etc. These refined carbohydrates get digested easily, which can increase the risk of overeating that leads to obesity.

7. Drink Unsweetened Green Tea

Green tea is a natural beverage that is packed full of antioxidants. Drinking green tea is linked with many benefits, such as increased weight loss and this prevents many diseases. Drink green tea to increase selective fat burning by up to 17 percent, especially belly fat. There are various types of green tea available in the market today, but choose the right one.

8. Take Probiotics

Probiotics are live bacteria that feed the healthy gut bacteria. This helps in improving the digestive health and heart health and may even help with losing weight. Probiotics help in regulating the healthy gut bacteria and block the absorption of dietary fat, while reducing appetite and inflammation. After every meal, eat a bowlful of plain yogurt.

9. Eat More Fibre

Fibre-rich foods may help in losing weight. How? Foods which contain water-soluble fibre may be especially helpful, because this type of fibre can help increase the feeling of fullness. As fibre delays the emptying of stomach, making the stomach expand and promoting the release of satiety hormones. Include these high-fibre foods in your diet like wholegrain breakfast cereals, broccoli, fruits such as berries, pears and oranges, nuts and seeds, etc.

10. Practice Mindful Eating

Mindful eating increases awareness while eating. This helps to make conscious food choices and develops awareness of your hunger and satiety cues. Eating mindfully has been shown to have significant effects on weight loss, eating behaviour and stress in obese individuals. This type of eating is especially helpful against binge-eating and emotional eating.

