Do you know that you could lose weight in your sleep naturally? Yes, you read that right! Scientists have revealed that the best way to cut down on calorie intake is by getting more sleep. In this article, we will tell you how to lose weight in your sleep naturally.

A few simple tweaks in your night routine can lead to weight loss success. If you are a person who doesn't get enough sleep or if you are unable to sleep at the right time, then reading this article will help you out.

Some people who don't fall asleep easily snack on something before going to sleep. These snacks may include chips or biscuits. According to a certain research, men who had protein shake before bedtime (30 grams of protein) saw a higher percentage of their resting energy being expended the next morning.

The added bonus of having protein shakes is that it helps in repairing the muscles overnight. The more muscles you have, the more it helps in burning calories while at rest.

1. Sleep In Darkness

Sleeping in complete darkness will aid the body in producing the hormone melatonin. This will help you in falling asleep easily and can aid in the production of calorie-burning brown fat, according to a study. So, don't light up your bedroom while sleeping or don't sleep in an area where there are too much of exposed lights.

2. Give Yourself A Bedtime

It is recommended to have 7-8 hours of sleep, as this will help in burning more calories throughout the day, even while you are inactive. A noted study found that in people who rest well, their energy expenditure was found to be 5 percent higher than that of their tired peers. These people burnt more calories which is about 20 percent after eating. Another research found that the lack of sleep makes fat cells less sensitive to insulin.

3. Cut Down On Alcohol

During sleep is when the body is at rest and that is when it burns more calories. Drinking alcohol before going to sleep will let the body work to metabolize the alcohol as you sleep. This will affect in the weight loss process. Before dinner, a glass of wine is fine, but make sure that you stop drinking alcohol three hours before you go to bed.

4. Eat Small Dinners

Eating large meals before going to bed will take a long time for the body to digest, which is similar to drinking alcohol. When the body is in deep sleep, the brain emits a growth hormone and if you eat late at night, this growth hormone will store the food in your system as fat instead of fuel. We are sure you didn't know this! So have small meals at dinners.

5. Don't Use Electronics Before Bedtime

The researchers at the Manchester University found that short-wavelength blue light, which is emitted out from tablets and smart phones, disrupts the body's normal working balance. It also reduces the production of melatonin and this could result in disrupted metabolism. Before going to bed, stay away from television and smartphones, at least 1 hour before bedtime. Another study found the link between television screen time with high levels of triglycerides.

6. Turn Down The Thermostat

Did you know that sleeping in cooler temperatures could help you in burning more calories? We bet, you didn't know this! A study found that people who slept in rooms with lower temperatures (60 degrees) were found to burn more than 7 percent of their body fat than those who slept in warmer rooms. This is because the bodies work harder to raise the core temperature to 98.6 degrees, which burns calories.

7. Staying Active At Day

Regular exercising will help in losing weight. But, don't exercise at least four hours before going to bed, as exercising will wake your body up while sleeping, making it hard to achieve a deep sleep and can cause a restless night of tossing and turning. So, stay active during the day and avoid exercising at night.

8. Eat Whole Grains At Lunch

How to lose weight in your sleep naturally? Eat complex carbohydrates during lunch, as this will help you in getting a good night's sleep. How? Serotonin is sourced from whole grains and this converts into melatonin in your sleep. Eat whole grains like barley, brown rice, millet, oatmeal, buckwheat, whole-wheat bread, pasta or crackers at lunch.

9. Sleeping Naked

Do you know sleeping naked helps in burning more calories? It has a lot of health benefits too. How does sleeping naked help in weight loss? It keeps your body cool, which helps to increase the good and healthy fats in your body that work to burn more energy. Sleeping naked also allows good air circulation in the body and can also improve sperm quality.

