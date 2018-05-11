How to Cure Knee Pain Naturally? Here Are 8 Ways to Do So

At some point in our life, all of us require medical assistance and medical devices such as contact lens, glasses, or with growing age hip and knee replacement. Talking about knee pain, it is seen that a majority of the population above the age group of 40 years are suffering from mild to acute knee pain. It further aggravates with growing age, and in due course of time, this extreme pain can lead to impairment in walking.

Knee pain can occur due to various reasons such as sprain while playing or running, muscle pain, but it is seen that arthritis is a common cause of knee pain. In case of extreme pain, it is advisable to visit a medical professional, but for mild or moderate knee pain you can successfully try out some of the home-made remedies.

But before making any attempt to cure knee pain, one should be cautious and should seek medical advice. This is because your skin can be allergic to any of the homemade remedies or your pain might require undergoing some surgery to resolve the pain. In an acute case of arthritis surgery for knee replacement is suggested by the doctors.

However, if your knee pain is a result of mild arthritis, inflammation, or injury, then these homemade remedies can work effectively on the pain points. These alternative therapies can prove beneficial in curing your knee pain.

1. RICE

As surprising as it may sound, rice can be beneficial in treating knee pain. The staple food for most of the Asian countries, rice is useful in treating sprains and strains. Often we suffer as a result of a twisted leg, hard falling, or strain in knee pain. In that case, rice can be used as a homemade first aid to relieve the pain points. RICE is often acronym as:

Rest

Ice

Compression

Elevation

For using this tricky home remedy, you need to rest your feet and apply a bag of frozen rice on the knee. Compress it for few minutes on the pain points. Besides if you are running short of ice, then a bag of any frozen vegetables can come handy in treating knee pain. Place the compression bag and wrap it tightly (but without cutting off circulation) on your knee. Keep your foot elevated while applying this compression.

2. Taichi

In order to reduce knee pain, it is imperative to improve your flexibility and balance. For this, the ancient Chinese remedy Tai Chi has proved to be effective. According to research published by the researchers of Arthritis and Rheumatism, it is found that Tai Chi is beneficial for the people suffering from osteoarthritis. It helps in reducing pain and increases the range of motion. It is a mind-body exercise which also imparts the knowledge of dealing with chronic pain.

3. Exercise and weight management

One of the major reasons for acute knee pain is obesity. The more the weight gain, the more will the pain aggravate. Therefore, it is important to manage your body weight. Doing exercise daily can help in reduction of knee pain by lubricating the joint movements. It is seen that the people who are suffering from arthritis, for them keeping the leg stagnant or reducing movement leads to stiffening of the joints and aggravates the pain. Thus, it is important not only to manage your body weight but as well perform the regular exercise for

4. Heat and cold therapy

For ages, doctors have recommended using hold and cold therapy for treating arthritis and moderate knee pain. Arthritis patients are often seen reducing their movement due to the fear of aggravation of pain. This can, however, lead to stiffening of the joints. In such a case using a hot pad on the knee can provide much relief. The cold pack or cold compression aids in reducing swelling and pain. If you have suffered a knee injury, using a cold pack within the first 24 hours Is recommended. You can even alternate between cold and hot pack as and when needed.

5. Herbal ointment

For providing relief to your knee, researchers have found that a salve made from ginger, sesame oil, cinnamon, and mastic is effective in treating arthritis pain. This is as effective as any other arthritis cream available in the market that contains salicylate.

6. Willow Bark

In 2001, a study published stated that people who have arthritis have shown relief after using willow bark. The extract of willow bark is commonly used for treating inflammation, fever, and pain. It is best to avoid the use of willow bark if you are allergic to aspirin or if you are consuming blood thinners. Besides, don't use it for children under the age of 4 years.

7. Ginger extract

A common vegetable found in every household is ginger. It can be available in the form of ginger root, ginger tea, or ginger supplements. It is mainly used as a spice in several cuisines. Its medicinal properties provide relief from nausea and stomach upset. However, it is seen that ginger has shown effective results in treating arthritis and relieving pain.

8. Glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate

The commercial advertisements over the last two decades have made chondroitin sulfate and glucosamine, two most household names to improve joint health. Studies show that a combination of both has shown effective results in treating mild to moderate osteoarthritis. Besides, people suffering from acute pain have also got beneficial results from it.