How Can Pets Improve Your Health?

A human's only loyal companion is a dog and nothing in the world can compare to the joy that a pet can spread. It is because they shower unconditional love on you and never leave you alone.

Whether cute puppies or furry cats, they can make a lovely addition to your family. But apart from the love that they share, these pets can have a positive impact on your health.

Studies have shown that spending quality time with a dog, cat or other animals can have a positive impact on your mood and health and can help fight depression and anxiety.

How Pets Improve Your Mental Health

Research has shown that interaction with animals decreases the levels of cortisol, lowers blood pressure, reduces loneliness, boosts your mood and increases feelings of social support.

According to the Mental Health Foundation, these are the ways in which pets can improve your mental health:

1. Pets And Depression

Pets, especially dogs are great at encouraging owners to get exercise for those who are suffering from depression. They have a calming effect on the owners and while you are caring for it, the pet gives you love in return which helps you feel valuable and needed.

2. Pets And Loneliness

A pet is a great companion that can give you company, and a sense of security whenever you are alone. Old people who live alone, pets can draw away their loneliness.

3. Pets And Socialising

If you own a pet, you will know that you have to take them out for a walk daily. This will let you engage in conversations with other dog owners and help you to stay socially connected and less withdrawn.

4. Pets And Children with ADHD

Children with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) can benefit from working with a pet. Taking in charge of the pet like feeding, bathing, walking can help a child learn to be responsible.

1. Boosts Physical Activity

Research has shown that people who exercise daily with their dogs are more likely to stick to their workout plan compared to people who don't have dogs. Because the animals are needed to be taken out for a walk and this way your exercise is done.

2. A Healthier Heart

Do you know why dogs make you less likely to get heart disease? It is because when you take your dog out for a walk, the blood pressure becomes stable in your body by walking. This lowers your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Also, cat owners are at a lower risk for a stroke or heart attack.

3. Decrease In Smoking

While pets can motivate you to take on healthy habits, they can also kick out unhealthy habits. A study published in the journal Tobacco Control found that most of the pet owners quit smoking due to the after effects of second-hand smoke on their animals. This can cause cancer in dogs and cats, allergy reactions in dogs, and skin and respiratory diseases in birds.

4. Benefits Your Baby's Immune System

Babies raised in families that have pets are less likely to get allergies and asthma, according to noted studies. A pet needs to be in a house before a baby turns 6 months old. They also have fewer colds and ear infections during their first year.

5. Releases Calming Hormones

Are you in a very bad and irritated mood? Try petting your dog and cat calmly; this will cause your brain to release the calming hormone oxytocin, and the stress hormone goes down. So, the next time when you are stressed, try caressing a dog or a cat.

6. Lessens Chronic Pain

If you have a cat as your pet, consider stretching and doing yoga with your furry friend. Doing yoga with your pet can have additional benefits like decreasing chronic pain.

7. Battles Diseases And Injury

One of the health benefits of having a dog is that it can help detect, treat and manage a variety of illnesses. For example, some dogs have been trained to sniff out bladder cancer, skin cancer and prostate cancer. Service dogs benefit people suffering from traumatic brain injury, autism and rheumatoid arthritis.

8. You Are Less Likely To Feel Depressed

Dog owners are less likely to be depressed and stressed. When you start caring for your pet, it will help relieve symptoms of depression. It will lower your anxiety and blood pressure and increase levels of dopamine and serotonin. Studies have shown that dogs ease tension both at office and in between married couples.

