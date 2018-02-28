Holi Special: 8 Health Benefits Of Bhang

1. It Can Treat Indigestion

While the Indian hemp (bhang) is consumed on Holi for its psychedelic effect on the mind, it is also great for treating digestive distresses.

Just mix 500mg of bhang powder with 500mg of black pepper and then add 1 teaspoon of honey to it to prepare a wonderful appetite-inducing medicine.

Have it in the morning and evening for best results.

2. It Can Cure Abdominal Pain

The above mixture has another use besides treating indigestion. It can cure abdominal pain.

So the next time you develop severe stomach cramps (women, read this carefully), treat yourself to this simple remedy for a speedy recovery.

3. It Reduces Testicular Swelling

If your balls have swollen up overnight (blue balls, anyone?), just boil a few bhang leaves in water for a few minutes and then soak your testicles in this water (after you allow it to become lukewarm). This will reduce the swelling quickly.

4. It Can Treat Asthma

Here's a simple remedy that can reduce asthma attacks: 125mg bhang + 2g black pepper + 2g rock sugar. You can even inhale the smoke produced by burning bhang to relax the taut smooth muscles of your lungs.

5. It Can Cure Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Irritable Bowel Syndrome is most commonly caused by stress. And there's no better way to get rid of stress than smoking up some weed (bhang belongs to the cannabis family!).

You can even prepare a bhang-based medicine at home by mixing 100g of bhang with 200g of shunti and 400g of cumin seeds. Divide this mixture into 80 equal parts and package them in paper separately.

Mix 1 packet with 2 teaspoons of curd and consume it every day in the morning and evening, half-an-hour before your meal. It will cure irritable bowel syndrome in 40 days.

6. It Can Cure Arthritis

Massage bhang-seed oil in your weary and swollen joints. This will get rid of the pain and swelling associated with arthritis.

7. It Can Heal Wounds

You can bandage minor external wounds with bhang powder to aid the recovery of your tissues at that site.

8. It Is Good For Piles

If you suffer from piles, mix 10g of green bhang with 30g of linseed and apply it as a pack over your rectum. It will improve your condition and reduce the itching associated with it.