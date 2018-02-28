Holi Special: 8 Health Benefits Of Bhang

Holi hai!
That's the traditional cheer on everyone's lips at the moment as we wait eagerly for the 2nd day of March when the festival explodes all over the country in all its colorful and vibrant ways.
And while shooting colored-water out of pitchkaris and throwing gulaal at everyone, even the unwary passerby's and pristine white cars is the norm of this festival, there is another aspect of it that makes it such an interesting and much-awaited moment of the year - the consumption of bhang.
So here are 12 health benefits of bhang - the marijuana-like herb that everyone consumes on the day of Holi all over India, including the lawmakers!
1. It Can Treat Indigestion
While the Indian hemp (bhang) is consumed on Holi for its psychedelic effect on the mind, it is also great for treating digestive distresses.
Just mix 500mg of bhang powder with 500mg of black pepper and then add 1 teaspoon of honey to it to prepare a wonderful appetite-inducing medicine.
Have it in the morning and evening for best results.
2. It Can Cure Abdominal Pain
The above mixture has another use besides treating indigestion. It can cure abdominal pain.
So the next time you develop severe stomach cramps (women, read this carefully), treat yourself to this simple remedy for a speedy recovery.
3. It Reduces Testicular Swelling
If your balls have swollen up overnight (blue balls, anyone?), just boil a few bhang leaves in water for a few minutes and then soak your testicles in this water (after you allow it to become lukewarm). This will reduce the swelling quickly.
4. It Can Treat Asthma
Here's a simple remedy that can reduce asthma attacks: 125mg bhang + 2g black pepper + 2g rock sugar. You can even inhale the smoke produced by burning bhang to relax the taut smooth muscles of your lungs.
5. It Can Cure Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Irritable Bowel Syndrome is most commonly caused by stress. And there's no better way to get rid of stress than smoking up some weed (bhang belongs to the cannabis family!).
You can even prepare a bhang-based medicine at home by mixing 100g of bhang with 200g of shunti and 400g of cumin seeds. Divide this mixture into 80 equal parts and package them in paper separately.
Mix 1 packet with 2 teaspoons of curd and consume it every day in the morning and evening, half-an-hour before your meal. It will cure irritable bowel syndrome in 40 days.
6. It Can Cure Arthritis
Massage bhang-seed oil in your weary and swollen joints. This will get rid of the pain and swelling associated with arthritis.
7. It Can Heal Wounds
You can bandage minor external wounds with bhang powder to aid the recovery of your tissues at that site.
8. It Is Good For Piles
If you suffer from piles, mix 10g of green bhang with 30g of linseed and apply it as a pack over your rectum. It will improve your condition and reduce the itching associated with it.
Are You Excited for Holi?
And more importantly, are you excited to have some bhang lassi or pakode this Holi? If yes, let us know in the comments below how you plan to have this herb or what your experience with bhang was like in the past.
Read Next: Do You Know These 10 Health Benefits of Poppy Seeds (Khus Khus)
Related Articles
- Pre And Post Holi Hair Care
- How To Prepare Your Home For Holi
- Safe Ways To Celebrate Holi When Pregnant
- New And Innovative Ways To Take Care Of Your Skin This Holi
- How To Take Care Of Your Skin Before And After Holi
- Gujiya Recipe: How To Make Mawa Gujiya At Home
- Moong Dal Halwa Recipe: How To Make Moong Dal Sheera
- Malpua Recipe: How To Make Indian Fried Dough
- How To Clean Home After Holi: 7 Easy Tips
- The Spiritual Meaning Of Holi
- DIY: Bread And Malai Face Mask To Moisturise Your Skin After Holi
- 6 Awesome Reasons To Play Holi
- A Unique Art Festival To Showcase The History And Heritage Of Shravanabelagola
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.