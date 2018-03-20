7 Foods You Should Eat When You Are In A Bad Mood!

#1 Coconut

Coconuts are packed with medium-chain fatty acids that are great for your brain's health and your mood. Plus, they are naturally sweet!

So the next time you feel low, munch on a few pieces of this tropical fruit and you will start feeling better soon.

#2 Dark Chocolate

Studies have shown that eating just an ounce of dark chocolate is enough to reduce your body's cortisol and catecholamine levels, both of which are stress hormones.

And if the sky is cloudy outside, you can even make yourself a cup of hot chocolate with some molten dark chocolate and milk. Ah, bliss!

#3 Spinach

Leafy greens may not be the first thing you reach out for when your mood plummets, but you will be surprised by their secret pick-me-up powers.

Definitely something you should add to your grocery list the next time your period dates come by.

#4 Eggs

These little balls of protein are rich in mood-boosting omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins. Plus, proteins are known to improve your satiety level, which is also an important component in feeling good.

#5 Tomatoes

Tomato skin is rich in lycopene, a compound that has powerful antioxidant properties that works wonders on your brain. So have some tomatoes next time you are in a bad mood.

In fact, you can even add some olive oil to your tomato salad as it improves the absorption of lycopene from your gut.

#6 Honey

Honey contains the compounds kaempferol and quercetin, which are keep your brain healthy and keep depression at bay. Plus, it is five time sweeter than regular sugar, and therefore, the perfect way to enjoy the same sweetness in a relatively small quantity.

#7 Greek Yoghurt

Greek yoghurt is chock-full of calcium, which is essential for the release of neurotransmitters in your brain, especially the feel-good ones. So add it to your fruit smoothie to make it a perfect pick-me-up!