No Smoking Day 2020: 10 Common Smoking Myths Debunked Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

On 11th March, No Smoking Day is observed to create health awareness about the harmful effects of smoking among people and intends to help smokers who want to quit smoking.

Smoking puts you at a major health risk, as the nicotine flows through your veins. But, there are many myths and facts on smoking that you aren't aware of [1]. This article will debunk all your smoking-related myths.

While global smoking trends have declined, people still smoke a lot and these smokers aren't aware of the potential harm they are causing to their bodies. Though everyone knows how smoking can be bad for you and hard to quit; there is a lot of misinformation out there. Have a look at the smoking myths debunked.

1. Myth: If you have been smoking for more than 5 years, the damage is done Fact: Long-term smokers often have the perception that the damage has already been done and quitting it won't help. However the fact is, the sooner you stop smoking, the better your heart and lungs will become. As per a study, heavy cigarette smokers can lower their risk of heart disease by 39% within 5 years if they quit [2]. 2. Myth: Occasional smoking is fine Fact: Many people are of the belief that having an occasional cigarette will not harm their body. However, it is still harmful because cigarettes contain nicotine that enters your body and can damage the blood vessels and make your blood more likely to clot [3]. 3. Myth: Smoking helps manage stress levels Fact: Opting for a cigarette is a way of managing stress, which might offer short-term relief. It is because the nicotine alters the balance of the two chemicals in the brain - dopamine and noradrenaline. When these levels are altered by nicotine, smokers feel a stress relief and feelings of enjoyment. This changes their mood and the brain adapts quickly to these new levels of nicotine-induced pleasure [4]. 4. Myth: Switching to light cigarettes can help you quit later Fact: Many smokers try to quit smoking by swapping for light cigarettes. But, the fact is that light cigarettes contain about the same amount of tar as a regular cigarette does. 5. Myth: Nicotine replacement products are as addictive as smoking Fact: People who use nicotine replacement products do not become entirely dependent on them and that is why people don't use enough of it for long. 6. Myth: E-Cigarettes aren't harmless Fact: E-cigarettes contain harmful chemicals like nicotine, flavourings, heavy metals, cancer-causing chemicals which when inhaled has an adverse effect on your lungs. The long-term effects of smoking e-cigarettes are much worse, which smokers aren't even aware of [5]. 7. Myth: Smoking isn't so bad if you have nutritious foods Fact: Smokers believe that having a healthy lifestyle will balance the harmful effects of smoking. But, the fact is, every cigarette that you smoke is damaging your organs. Cigarettes are the leading cause of dangerous diseases and death in the country. 8. Myth: Quitting Smoking increases mood swings Fact: It is quite natural to feel different kind of mood swings when you first quit smoking. The body adjusts quickly for not getting nicotine and so, the withdrawal feelings are temporary and often go away in a week or two after quitting smoking.