9 Best Foods To Fight Morning Fatigue

Did you just get up in the morning and experience fatigue? Morning fatigue occurs when you did not get enough rest the night before or because you worked too hard during the day. In this article, we will be discussing the best foods to fight morning fatigue.

Morning fatigue can also happen due to many other things as well. Health experts say that poor nutrition is a big culprit which can cause your body to lack in essential nutrients.

It is important that you maintain a healthy diet that provides you energy and high performance throughout the day. When your body is missing out on any essential nutrient, it's normal to experience some kind of physical or mental fatigue.

Having energy drinks isn't the solution to cure morning fatigue. These natural foods will boost your energy.

Read on to know the best foods that fight morning fatigue.

1. Oatmeal

2. Nuts

3. Milk

4. Lentils

5. Seeds

6. Dark Chocolate

7. Bananas

8. Green Tea

9. Whole Wheat Bread

1. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a complete cereal because of its high nutritional quality. This is one of the foods that shouldn't be missing from your diet because it is an excellent source of energy.

Oatmeal contains large quantities of dietary fibre which helps in improving digestion and regulates your appetite. It also contains vitamins and minerals that improve your circulation, cognitive function and metabolism. It improves your heart health by lowering the bad cholesterol and increasing the good cholesterol.

2. Nuts

Nuts are excellent sources of omega 3 fatty acids that can stop you from feeling hungry and morning fatigue. They contain high concentrations of B vitamins and fatty acids that benefit the health of the nervous system and improve mental health and concentration. Nuts also contain dietary fibre and antioxidants that prevent headaches, anxiety and muscle aches.

3. Milk

People who are lactose intolerant can't have any kind of dairy products. But if you are not lactose intolerant, drinking milk can prevent you from feeling tired during morning hours. Milk contains essential amino acids and vitamins that help increase your feelings of energy. Tryptophan, an amino acid present in the milk stimulates the secretion of serotonin by the brain.

4. Lentils

Lentils are one of the healthiest legumes, as they are easy to prepare, versatile and contain essential nutrients which are good for your overall health. Lentils are high in iron and protein that prevent the side effects of anemia. They also contain carbohydrates which increase your energy levels and improve blood circulation.

5. Seeds

Seeds are another food that can help fight the effects of morning fatigue. They are low in calories and filled with mind-blowing nutrients that will benefit your cardiovascular and cognitive health, especially chia seeds and flaxseeds. Seeds like sunflower, pumpkin and sesame seeds also contain amino acids and minerals that can help improve blood circulation and prevent mood swings.

6. Dark Chocolate

Want to feel active in the morning? How about having a bite of dark chocolate? It will improve your performance throughout the day due to the fat and carbohydrates present in dark chocolate that provide energy to your body's cells. Dark chocolate is also known to stimulate the nervous system, protect your brain against oxidative stress and improve your heart health.

7. Bananas

Bananas top the list of best energy foods for morning fatigue. This wonderful fruit helps in weight management, improves emotional health and eases digestion among others.

The presence of carbohydrates and natural sugars in bananas increase your energy levels, improve performance, balance the nervous system, keep hunger cravings at bay, is a mood booster and so on. So, don't stop eating bananas because you are worried about gaining weight.

8. Green Tea

Green tea has a combination of caffeine and L-theanine that provides you energy. Research suggests that green tea aids in boosting your brain power when you are too much caught up with work. Green tea has other innumerable health benefits as well, but don't consume too much of it as it has side effects.

9. Whole Wheat Bread

If you are finding it very difficult to get rid of morning fatigue, here's what you can have for breakfast - whole wheat bread. Eating this will give you a long-lasting energy kick. Whole wheat bread is rich in complex carbohydrates which means it slowly and gradually raises your blood sugar levels instead of increasing the blood sugar levels speedily.

