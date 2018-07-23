12 Emmenagogue Foods And Herbs To Induce Periods Immediately

Very few women look forward to their monthly visit, so it might be surprising to know that many of them have looked into inducing their periods at some point in their lives. There are women who also look into how to delay a period more frequently. But, various factors that hinder the menstruation process can be tackled with these emmenagogue foods and herbs.

Is It Possible To Induce Your Period?

There are no fail-safe techniques for kick-starting your period, but there are various ways that can make your that time of the month come faster in case you have a delayed menstruation.

Here's everything you need to know about the emmenagogue foods and herbs to induce your period naturally.

1. Pineapple

Pineapple is the go-to fruit for inducing your period. Do you know why? It contains bromelain, an enzyme that softens the uterus lining, helping it to shed and kick-start your monthly flow.

This fruit increases the production of white and red blood cells, thereby increasing blood flow and potentially leading to a heavier period. In addition, pineapple relaxes your muscles and eases your menstrual cramps.

2. Ginger

Ginger is another food that induces your period naturally, causing contractions in the uterus to jump-start your flow. Ginger is rich in antioxidants, that reduce pain, vomiting and nausea while you are on your periods. You can have ginger in the form of ginger tea.

3. Parsley

Parsley is an excellent and mild emmenagogue herb that can help kick-start your period. This herb helps soften the cervix and level out hormonal imbalances that could be delaying your menstrual cycle, thus making your period come faster.

The most effective way to include parsley into your diet is to either have parsley tea or add it to your green smoothie.

4. Angelica Root

Angelica root or Dong Quai is another herb that helps start your period. People who suffer from menstrual cramps or menstrual problems, this root herb is also recommended to them.

Warning: Angelica root is also sometimes used to carry out an abortion.

5. Papaya

Eating papaya or drinking papaya juice can help induce periods. It has been found that the purported emmenagogic effect of papaya might be associated with the high amounts of carotene and vitamin C in this fruit. Also, papaya contains an enzyme called papain that plays a major role.

6. Celery

Celery is another herb that contains apiol and has been known to have emmenagogic effects. Its leaves and stalks are said to work in the same way to induce menstruation.

Eating celery can also keep you hydrated on your period and it can also be used to treat menstrual discomfort and can also lower fluid retention.

7. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a uterine stimulant when consumed in high doses. But, more than that this spice is known to help alleviate menstrual period discomfort such as dysmenorrhea.

So, if you consume cinnamon at the start of your period, it will keep you a bit more relaxed. Also, cinnamon can stop heavy menstrual bleeding and women can have it if the blood flow is excessive.

8. Pomegranate

Pomegranate is another food that is known to be packed with phytoestrogens. These phytoestrogens are used as a dietary emmenagogue and uterine stimulant.

Drinking pomegranate juice increases the levels of estrogen in the body which stimulates the contraction of the uterine. This, in turn, stimulates bleeding.

9. Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds or methi seeds are used by many herbalists to stimulate the menstruation process. These seeds are also useful for breastfeeding mothers who want to increase milk supply. These aromatic seeds can stop heavy menstrual bleeding too.

10. Fennel Seeds

Fennel seeds, also known as saunf, can be boiled in water to make a fragrant tea that should be consumed on an empty stomach in the morning. This will help regulate your periods and promote a healthy flow.

11. Coriander Seeds

Coriander seeds have emmenagogue properties that can induce regular periods. You just have to boil 1 teaspoon of coriander seeds in 2 cups of water. Wait until the water has reduced a little. With the help of a strainer remove the seeds and drink the concoction thrice a day.

12. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera juice has emmenagogue properties that can regulate periods as well as can soothe an upset stomach. Cut an aloe vera leaf and extract the gel. Mix the gel with 1 tablespoon of honey and consume it before breakfast.

