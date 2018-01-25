Are you sick and tired of your hip fat which doesn't want to fit into any jeans or the lovely dress that you choose to wear? Hip fat is a worrisome issue for a lot of women who are prone to gain excess fat in the hip and thigh regions.

Depending on the certain body type, most women tend to gain weight in the hip region. This leads to the appearance of cellulite and it's a sign of an unhealthy lifestyle too.

A study conducted by Harvard Health Publications, it is mentioned that while oestrogen aims at depositing fat around the thighs, hips and pelvis; testosterone settles fat in the belly.

This is one of the reasons why it is difficult for women to particularly shift their fat from those specific areas in comparison to any part of their body.

Here is a list of 10 ways to lose hip fat naturally at home.

1. Count calories

You should aim at shedding excess fat from your hips and then look at ways to spot reduce the hip fat. One of it is calorie counting which is sometimes a pain but it works provided you do it with dedication. You can always choose the foods that will not add on calories in your body.