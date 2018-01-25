Are you sick and tired of your hip fat which doesn't want to fit into any jeans or the lovely dress that you choose to wear? Hip fat is a worrisome issue for a lot of women who are prone to gain excess fat in the hip and thigh regions.
Depending on the certain body type, most women tend to gain weight in the hip region. This leads to the appearance of cellulite and it's a sign of an unhealthy lifestyle too.
A study conducted by Harvard Health Publications, it is mentioned that while oestrogen aims at depositing fat around the thighs, hips and pelvis; testosterone settles fat in the belly.
This is one of the reasons why it is difficult for women to particularly shift their fat from those specific areas in comparison to any part of their body.
Here is a list of 10 ways to lose hip fat naturally at home.
1. Count calories
You should aim at shedding excess fat from your hips and then look at ways to spot reduce the hip fat. One of it is calorie counting which is sometimes a pain but it works provided you do it with dedication. You can always choose the foods that will not add on calories in your body.
2. Drink Lots Of Water
Drinking water helps in shedding off those excess fat from the hips. Keep yourself hydrated to flush out the toxins and boost your metabolism. Drink at least 3-4 litres of water daily to see visible changes in your body weight, skin and brain function.
3. Lemon Water
Lemon water works wonders for eliminating excess fat from the body especially the hips and thighs. Vitamin C present in lemon helps to boost the immunity and scavenges the harmful free oxygen radicals. Lemon water also helps to balance the internal pH and kick-starts metabolism.
4. Sea Salt
The large intestine of the stomach should be clean to keep your digestion fine and metabolism firing. Mixing sea salt with water will cleanse your system and the vital minerals present in the salt will act as a laxative, and improve digestion, thus reducing hip fat.
5. Coffee
Black coffee without sugar and cream can help you shed the extra pounds. It helps in suppressing appetite and makes you feel full. Drink a cup of black coffee 30 minutes before a meal for best results.
6. Healthy fats
Healthy fats which includes fish, avocado and coconut oil helps to maintain cell integrity and aid proper functioning of various organs and biochemical reactions. Healthy fats contain anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce the fat in the hip area.
7. Eat Healthy
Eating healthy is not expensive, just you need to eat low sodium and low sugar foods which includes home cooked food. Include healthy foods like vegetables, fruits, herbs, spices, healthy fats and lean protein in your diet.
8. Green Tea
Green tea is loaded with antioxidants that helps to flush out toxins and kick-starts metabolism, improves digestion, increases satiety and keeps you energized throughout the day. Drink green tea in the morning and night to remove hip fat faster naturally.
9. Reduce Snacking
Snacking on chips, chocolate or wafers will make you gain weight faster. Instead snack on nuts and dark chocolate to reduce your cravings. You can also have cucumbers, carrot, hummus or sprouts.
10. Good Rest
Lack of proper sleep will make you gain weight faster. So rest your body with ample amount of sleep to unwind yourself. It will not only keep you fresh and energized but also it will make you lose those extra fat from the hips.
Share this article!
If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.
ALSO READ: 12 Best Foods For Stomach Flu