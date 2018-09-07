10 Vitamins and Minerals That Help Boost Your Sex Drive

Eating specific foods, which contain essential vitamins and minerals, is known to improve your sex life. In this article will write about those nutrients that help boost your sexual stamina.
Studies have shown that your diet plays a vital role, especially plant-based diets, in improving your sex life. It gives your body a natural scent and attracts your partner to you, helps you to get a smooth skin, increases the blood flow in the penis and increases multiple orgasms in women, increases natural lubrication and boosts your stamina.
Researchers have found that certain plant-based diets can increase orgasms in both females and males by getting the body ready, releasing histamines and increasing the blood flow to the sex organs. These foods contain vitamins and minerals that are considered good for sexual stamina. They play a very important role in stimulating the sex drive and provide support to the sex hormones as well.
Let's check out some of the vitamins and minerals that are known to boost your sex drive.
1. Nitrates
Nitrates are found in beetroot, spinach, celery, iceberg lettuce, parsley, radishes, collard greens, etc. However, after you consume these vegetables, the nitrates are converted into nitric oxide in the body.
And research has shown that nitric oxide acts as a vasodilator that opens the blood vessels and helps maintain pressure in the corpus cavernosum, a sponge-like erectile tissue that is rich in blood vessels. This, in turn, cause the corpus cavernosum to relax and become filled with blood, thereby causing an erection.
2. Magnesium
Magnesium is another mineral which helps boost your sex hormones like progesterone, testosterone, oestrogen and neurotransmitters like epinephrine and dopamine that regulate the urge to have sex.
Increase the intake of green leafy vegetables such as spinach, broccoli, kale to escalate your arousal, thereby making sex more pleasurable.
According to Japanese researchers, the magnesium in green leafy vegetables helps in dilating blood vessels. This increases the blood flow to the genitals thereby creating greater arousal in men and women.
3. Vitamin B6
This vitamin is a libido enhancer that helps in controlling high levels of prolactin and regulates the production of oestrogen, testosterone, serotonin, red blood cells and dopamine. Avocados, baked potatoes, cottage cheese and tomatoes are good sources of vitamin B6.
4. Vitamin B3
Vitamin B3 or niacin ups your sex drive and is in charge of anaerobic metabolism which proffers sexual energy and increases blood flow to the genitals. The vitamin also aids the adrenal glands to produce sex hormones and enhances the sexual flush. Good sources of vitamin B3 are mushrooms, legumes, whole grains and potatoes.
5. Vitamin C
All of us know that vitamin C can beat common cold, but this vitamin offers more than that. It helps in synthesizing sex and fertility hormones like oestrogen, androgen and progesterone. Some of the plant-based foods rich in vitamin C are spinach, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, etc.
6. Selenium
Lack of selenium can cause erectile dysfunction. The deficiency of selenium is also linked to low sperm count, poor motility and odd morphology. So men need to consume selenium and maintain optimal levels of selenium which is essential for their virility.
Selenium-rich foods are pinto/lima beans, white button mushrooms, broccoli, spinach and chia seeds.
7. Vitamin E
Did you know that vitamin E is also called the 'sex vitamin'? It increases blood flow and oxygen to your genitalia, thus boosting your sex drive. Men who increase their daily dose of vitamin E will have increased sperm motility and sperm count. Get your vitamin E from foods like sweet potatoes, spinach, asparagus and chickpeas.
8. Vitamin A
This vitamin is essential for producing testosterone, the sex hormone and known to increase virility. Vitamin A also has a significant role in the regularity of the female reproductive cycle. Include vitamin A foods like carrots, sweet potatoes, pumpkin and green leafy vegetables for the production of male and female sex hormones.
9. Zinc
Lack of zinc in your diet may contribute to infertility and loss of sexual desire. The deficiency of this mineral has been linked to low testosterone levels in the blood. A related research has found that men who consumed 30 mg of zinc per day showed increased levels of free testosterone in their bodies. So to enhance your sexual health and sex drive include foods like beans, legumes, lentils and seeds.
10. Iron
Another essential mineral for revving up your sex drive. Iron is necessary to deliver oxygen to your cells. If you are deficient in iron, it will result in fatigue which can, in turn, lower your libido. This will cause less sexual arousal, lubrication and the ability to have an orgasm. Have more tofu, lentils, beans, leafy greens, which are rich in iron.
