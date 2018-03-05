10 Things That Happen When You Drink Tea On An Empty Stomach

2. Erosion Of The Teeth Enamel

Consumption of tea early in the morning may erode the enamel of your teeth. This happens because the bacteria in the mouth will breakdown the sugar, which leads to increased acid levels in the mouth that ultimately cause an erosion of the enamel in your teeth.

3. Dehydrates Your Body

Tea is diuretic in nature, which removes the water from your body. When you get up in the morning, your body is already dehydrated due to eight hours of sleep without water. And when you drink tea, it can cause excessive dehydration, leading to muscle cramps.

4. Bloating

Many people feel bloated in the stomach when they drink milk tea. This occurs because of the high lactose content in milk that can affect your empty gut. This in turn causes constipation and gas.

5. It Can Cause Nausea

The time between the night and morning is when your stomach is empty. And drinking bed tea after getting up from sleep can affect the bile juice activities in your stomach. This can cause nausea and nervousness.

6. Milk Tea Might Not Be Good

Many enjoy drinking milk tea; however, you might not be aware that drinking milk tea can make you feel tired in the morning. Yes it's true that drinking milk tea in the morning can leave you feeling fussy and bothered.

7. Black Tea Might Not Be Good Too

If you are thinking drinking black tea in the morning will benefit you, you are wrong! Black tea might be beneficial for your health but drinking black tea can cause bloating too and can decrease your appetite, when had early in the morning.

8. The Caffeine Hits You Back

Caffeine is known for boosting up your energy. However, having tea on an empty stomach will have side effects, which include nausea, dizziness and unpleasant sensations.

9. Anxiety

Drinking tea on an empty stomach will have adverse effects on the body. These effects may lead to anxiety and other sleep-related problems. If you are planning to drink tea in the morning, have it after your breakfast.

10. Diminishes Iron Absorption

Green tea can decrease the body's ability to absorb iron naturally. So, people who are suffering with anaemia should not drink tea on an empty stomach, as it might decrease the iron absorption rate in the body from other food sources.