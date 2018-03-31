10 Scary Things Sugar Does To Your Body

You must be aware that a candy bar or a can of soda are not healthy at all. But, still you have it, you might not be aware of how exactly their sugar content is affecting your body. In this article, we will be writing about the scary things sugar does to your body.

Processed sugar is the white granules you add in your coffee, tea or other baking recipes. Sugar is also found in everyday foods like processed snack foods, canned foods and soft drinks. Sugary foods and drinks have a lot of calories and this can lead to weight gain.

Sugar-sweetened beverages, especially soda, provide zero nutritional benefits and increase weight. This increases the risk of diabetes, fractures and dental caries. Consuming too much of sugar will let the body convert it into fatty acids and store it for future use in adipose fatty cells. The adipose fatty cells are found in hips, thighs, arms and stomach.

The World Health Organisation recommends having less than 25 grams of sugar (6 teaspoons) for overall health benefits. Did you know that a can of soda contains about 38 grams of sugar?

So, have a look at the scary things that sugar does to your body.

1. Sugar Spikes Your Insulin

Too much of sugar in the body causes a spike in insulin. Insulin helps in regulating the blood sugar level. Soda is the worst enemy, as the sugar present in it or any other beverage gets absorbed quickly, which rapidly increases the blood glucose and insulin.

Natural sugars present in fruits don't have the same side effects because they are paired with fibre, which helps in slow absorption.

2. Sugar Puts You At A Risk Of Diabetes

Insulin resistance needs the pancreas to produce more insulin, since tissues are not as sensitive to it. This can cause the pancreas to become fatigued by this excess production and stop being able to secrete adequate insulin. And due to this, type 2 diabetes may develop. The recommended sugar intake for diabetic adult women and men is 22 grams and 36 grams per day, respectively.

3. Sugar Causes Weight Gain

The body requires some sugar for energy, but the rest of the sugar is stored as fat. Studies halve shown that, added sugars have been associated with weight gain and obesity. This in turn leads to increased risk of type 2 diabetes and weight gain. Consumption of added sugar has also been linked to increased waist circumference. This can increase the risk of heart disease.

4. Sugar Increases High Blood Pressure

Noted studies have shown that sugar is linked to high cholesterol and death from heart disease. The high intake of sugar in the body has been associated with an increase in a type of blood lipid called very low-density lipoprotein. This low-density lipoprotein increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases. It also causes hypertension by affecting the kidneys and arteries. This causes a rise in blood pressure level.

5. Sugar Messes With Your Brain Signals

Consumption of too much of sugar has an effect on the brain. Energy-dense foods and sweet-tasting foods may lead to reinforcement of consuming those foods in a part of the brain called the limbic system. Sugar is also known to stimulate the pleasure centres of your brain, similar in a way the drugs do.

6. Sugar Can Leave You Hungry

Sugar does not provide your body with nutrients, so you may still feel hungry. Calories from sugar in liquid form are not thought to be satiating because people don't keep a track of the calories consumed. So, in this way, you may end up eating more calories overall.

7. Sugar Leads To Fatty Liver Disease

Fructose is metabolised in the liver, and consuming too much of sugar can increase the production of fat in the liver. Fructose is difficult to process in the liver and is used to make fat, leading to fatty liver disease. People who consume too much of sugar have a chance of developing fatty liver disease in the future.

8. Sugar Causes Inflammation

Sugar is one of the leading causes of inflammation in the body. This can trigger chronic diseases and lead to aches and pains. Consumption of excess sugar leads to a crash in the blood glucose levels, which causes inflammation in the joints and blood vessels. Patients with diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis can decrease the amount of sugar in their diet.

9. Sugar Causes Leaky Gut

Sugar is the worst culprit that changes the gut microbiota that leads to leaky gut syndrome. Leaky gut syndrome symptoms are allergies, eczema and psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease and so on. Added sugar feeds on yeast and bad bacteria that can damage the intestinal wall, which then creates a leaky gut.

10. Sugar Increases Depression

Sugar tops the list of foods when it comes to depression. High levels of sugar in the form of simple carbohydrates lead to a spike in the glucose levels and crashes it too. This can worsen your mood, increase agitation, irritability, irregular sleeping and also increase inflammation. Replace your sugary foods with lean protein, complex carbohydrates and foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

