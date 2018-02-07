10 Interesting Health Facts About Water

2. Water For Brain Function

Many noted studies have shown that mild dehydration can diminish many aspects of the brain function. Lack of water can impair mood and concentration and increase the frequency of headaches, leading to shortage of memory and brain performance.

3. Water Can Treat Migraine

Dehydration can activate migraine headaches and cause intense pain. Drinking water can help to relieve headaches and dizziness. Instead of reaching for those pills whenever you are suffering with a headache, drink a glass of water to reduce headaches.

4. Water Prevents Hangovers

Drinking too much of alcohol causes hangover, which makes your body feel unpleasant. Alcohol dehydrates your body faster and makes you lose more water because it is diuretic. Drinking enough water between drinks or after drinking will reduce the symptoms of a hangover.

5. Helps In Weight Loss

Did you know that drinking plenty of water can make you lose weight faster? Yes, it's a fact that water can boost your metabolic rate and increase satiety. Drinking water half an hour before meals is deemed effective in losing weight, as it will help you to eat fewer calories.

6. Good For Pregnant Mothers

Pregnant women require valuable nutrients and water for proper growth of the foetus. Bladder infections and constipation are common during pregnancy and these health problems can be avoided if nursing and pregnant mothers drink excess water.

7. Removes Kidney Stones

Kidney stones form in the kidneys when your urine contains more crystal-forming substances. Drinking 10 glasses of water per day can prevent the formation of kidney stones because it will not allow the salts and other minerals to form into stones, thus flushing out the toxins.

8. Maintains The Body Temperature

The human body constitutes about 60 percent of water and it is responsible for the regulation of the body temperature. During summers, your body is warm and in order to lower the heat from the body, it is essential to drink plenty of water to cool your body.

9. Boosts Metabolism

Drinking at least 8 glasses of water in a day will carry oxygen, and nutrients to other parts of the body. This also helps in removing the dead skin cells, waste material and toxins from the body. Keep your metabolism running by drinking lots of water.

10. Rheumatoid Arthritis

Water is extremely beneficial in preventing rheumatoid arthritis. The joints of the human body are prone to continuous friction, which can lead to arthritis. To maintain your joints in a proper shape and decrease the risk of arthritis, drink plenty of water.