10 foods bad for your heart

Everyone is aware of how much importance does the heart hold in a person's body. The heart is the most vital organ of a human body and utmost care is required for it to function well. You need to keep a check on your diet and exercise to keep your heart strong and healthy.
Heart disease or cardiovascular disease occurs in both men and women. The symptoms in men are more likely to be shortness of breath, nausea, fatigue and chest pain. Atherosclerosis is a common heart disease which is caused by a plague build-up that thickens and stiffens the artery walls.
You may or may not know that eating certain foods which are high in saturated fat, sodium and cholesterol increases the risk of heart diseases and heart attack. For instance, having too much of salt while eating food can raise the blood pressure. This will cause the arteries to harden and narrow, increasing the risk of heart diseases.
Here is a list of foods that cause heart disease and are bad for your heart.
1. Packaged Soup
Do you know the soups which you eat at restaurants or the ones that are packaged contain MSG (Monosodium Glutamate) which is absolutely bad for your heart? The soups are full of sodium that can damage your arteries, leading to heart attack. Instead, make your own home-made soup that is safe for your heart.
2. Fried Chicken
Almost everyone loves to gorge on the fried chicken which is tasty but harmful on the other hand. The fried chicken comes with 63 grams of fat, 350 mg of cholesterol and 920 calories, which indicates how bad it is for your heart, thereby increasing your cholesterol level.
3. Sausages
Who knew this small tiny piece of meat could wreak havoc on your heart and arteries? It is true that the sausages which you mostly eat in the form of hot dogs contain high amounts of saturated fat and sodium. 100 grams of sausage contains 301 calories, which can block your arteries.
4. Cheesecake
If you are fond of cheesecake beware! This sweet dessert comes with calories and fat that is risky for your heart. A single piece of cheesecake packs 860 calories, 57 grams of fat and 80 grams of carbohydrates. So, think twice before eating it.
5. Steak
Steak contains high amounts of cholesterol and saturated fat that is enough to make your heart weak. A beef steak contains 594 calories, 18.5 grams of fat and 191 mg of cholesterol and this amount doubles up once you cook it.
6. Burgers
Burgers are everyone's favourite food from small children to adults. A single burger contains 29 grams of fat, 540 calories and 1040 mg of sodium, which is dangerous for your heart if eaten in large quantities. Limit your burger intake or else make a home-made burger.
7. Pizza
Pizza is another dangerous food that is harmful for your heart. It is high in saturated fat and sodium with 4.4 grams and 551 mg, respectively. The pizza crust is high in carbohydrates and sodium and the pizza sauce is also high in sodium, which is enough to damage your heart and increase the cholesterol.
8. Chips
You must be craving for those salted potato chips whenever you are hungry. But you will be shocked to know that these salted chips contain 155 calories, 10.6 grams of fat and 149 mg of sodium. Eating this will add on pounds in your body, which leads to unhealthy weight gain.
9. Blended Coffees
Blended coffees which are served at famous coffee shops are unhealthy for your heart. Want to know why? The blended coffees are mixed with syrup, sugar, whipped cream and other toppings which are full of calories and fat. This overloads the blood glucose that leads to diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.
10. French Fries
French fries is another food that can cause heart disease. They are filled with high carbohydrates, fat and sodium which can spike your blood sugar. Eating them daily will cause weight gain and also fat accumulation in the arteries, leading to a heart blockage.
Share this article!
If you liked reading this article, don't hesitate to share it.
ALSO READ: 10 Easy Home Remedies For Hiccups
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts.Subscribe to Boldsky.