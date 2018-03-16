10 Best Relaxing Drinks To Make At Home

2. Green Tea

Green tea is a healthy beverage, which is popular among the individuals who are aiming at weight loss. But apart from that, green tea is known to lower stress levels. It contains a compound called L-theanine, which helps to sharpen the concentration and focus, while reducing stress.

3. Coconut Water

Coconut water is an excellent source of magnesium and potassium that helps to relax your muscles. It also has energy-boosting capabilities that can help you sleep better. Also, coconut water is packed with B vitamins that help to reduce stress and lower blood pressure.

4. Tart Cherry Juice

According to noted studies, consuming tart cherry juice has mind-blowing benefits on the body. It reduces inflammation linked to heart disease, prevents arthritis, lowers cholesterol, supports healthy joints and improves the quality of sleep.

5. Herbal Teas

Herbal teas can help reduce stress and anxiety, only if it doesn't contain caffeine. Some of the herbal teas you can drink are oolong tea, white tea, matcha tea, Darjeeling tea, masala tea, Assam tea, green tea, etc.

6. Oat Straw

Oat straw comes from green oats, which supports brain health and also boosts energy. It is also known to reduce stress and anxiety levels, due to certain compounds present in it. Oat straw can also treat nervous exhaustion and depression.

7. Fresh Juice

Fresh juice is an easy way to reduce stress because of its high amount of vitamins and minerals. The nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables contain antioxidants and other essential compounds that can ward away stress. You can add green smoothies and fresh fruit juices to your diet on a daily basis to beat stress.

8. Avocado And Chia Seeds

Avocados are packed with B vitamins, which are good for the nerves and brain cells. On the other hand, chia seeds is a great source of magnesium, which is an essential mineral for reducing stress.

9. Banana Smoothie

A banana smoothie is a great drink to have if you are having too much of stress. It is soothing and delicious and it is loaded with potassium, magnesium and other important minerals. Magnesium is the best mineral that can reduce stress.

10. Valerian Root Tea

Valerian root tea has a strong sedative effect on the mind. This helps in reducing your stress and anxiety levels. Research has shown that valerian root tea increases the amount of compounds in the brain which regulate stress and anxiety and thus help reduce these.