10 Best Foods To Eat As You Age

Eating well helps in keeping your body strong, your mind sharp, and your energy levels up as you age. Ageing is a natural process of the body, which can't be stopped, but it can be slowed down in a way. There are certain foods that can be eaten as you age.

You have to feed your body with a good amount of nutrition for it to run properly. As you age, chances are you can't eat and drink quite the way you did when you were in your 20's. As you reach 30, your bodies will change, not just in how they look, but also in how they work.

The body may take a longer time to digest the meals. You may not drink enough water because you will not feel as thirsty as you used to. Some foods may lose some of its taste, so you simply might not be interested in eating.

You also might have a hard time chewing and you might just not feel like cooking. Health experts suggest eating a healthy diet when you're young to prevent health problems later on.

Read on to know the best foods to eat as you age.

1. Blueberries

Blueberries are packed with various antioxidants. Antioxidants like vitamin E and vitamin C can help keep your cells healthy. Blueberries are loaded with nutrients that are beneficial for the body. Blueberry benefits the skin, prevents cancer, is good for pregnancy and promotes heart health.

2. Fibre-rich Vegetables Include foods rich in dietary fibre like vegetables, whole grains, fruits, and legumes in your diet. It plays a key role in your digestive system. Dietary fibre can help prevent or ease constipation, as well as lower your cholesterol, blood pressure, and inflammation. This can lead to a healthier heart. 3. Fatty Fish Heart-healthy fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines are high in omega-3 fatty acids. They can help prevent heart disease and stroke. Eat them at least twice in a week. 4. Olive Oil Cooking with olive oil can help lower your bad cholesterol (LDL) and may even boost your good cholesterol (HDL) levels. Try cooking in olive oil or you can use it as a salad dressing as well. 5. Yogurt As you get older, there is an increase in bone loss. Yogurt is an excellent source of calcium and eating it will prevent bone loss. Yogurt also helps in digesting your food, and it contains protein too. Pair yogurt with fruits for additional benefits. 6. Tomatoes Tomatoes are high in lycopene, a natural chemical that can help protect you against prostate cancer and may help prevent lung cancer too. Cooked or processed tomatoes in any form like juice, paste and sauce may be better than consuming raw ones. 7. Red Wine Red wine may help to lower bad cholesterol, prevent blood clots, and control your blood pressure. Moderate consumption of red wine is good. One drink a day for women and two a day for men is considered ideal. 8. Broccoli Broccoli is filled with all sorts of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Broccoli contains high amounts of fibre, which can prevent certain types of cancer. 9. Nuts Nuts are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and protein. They are filled with heart-healthy nutritional elements. Include nuts like almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, peanuts, and walnuts. Try eating five different types of nuts per week. 10. Colourful Fruits and Vegetables Fruits and vegetables which are darker in red, green, yellow, and orange are the foods that have a good load of benefits for the body. Their natural colour means they are loaded with vitamins and antioxidants. You could eat greens and fruits like blueberries, red raspberries, dark cherries, spinach, kale, and Swiss chard.

