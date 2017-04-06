World Health Day: Best Tips To Improve Sexual Health You Must Read!

As human beings we are naturally wired to want sexual intimacy.It is also true that some of us may not be able to indulge in intercourse on a regular basis. This could be because our sexual health may not be at its best!
As we may know, all animals, including human beings, have certain basic instincts, without which they cannot survive.
So, it is very natural and normal for us to have sexual desires; however, many a times, due to various reasons people may not be able to indulge in having sex on a regular basis.
If we are not healthy sexually, it could give rise to problems such as erectile dysfunction, frigidity, frustration and even depression, due to the lack of action in the bedroom!
So, just like we take care of the other aspects of our health, we must also give importance to our sexual health.
Many people depend on medications, drugs and even alcohol to help them increase their sexual drive, but they could have side effects. It is always best to rely on nature to increase your libido and enjoy sex.
So, here are a few tips that can help you improve your sexual health.
Tip #1
Ensure that you do everything you can to get rid of stress from your life, as stress is one of the main causes for deterioration in sexual health.
Tip #2
Talk to your partner about your sexual limits, desires and preferences, because something which is forced can ruin the act of sex for you, eventually affecting your sexual health.
Tip #3
Ensure that you eat a healthy, balanced diet, because just like your general health, even your sexual health depends on good nutrition, as hormones are involved.
Tip #4
Make sure that you drink plenty of water, because dehydration can be one of the main causes for vaginal dryness and erectile dysfunction.
Tip #5
If you are a smoker, make sure that you quit that habit because smoking can cause immense harm to your sexual and reproductive health.
Tip #6
If you are having difficulties in the bedroom for various psychological reasons, you must seek the help of a therapist, as it is very important to address this issue.
Tip #7
Women must make sure that they visit a gynaecologist on a regular basis, just to check for impending diseases in the sexual organs. Men must also do the same by going to a physician.
Tip #8
If you are indulging in non-monogamous sexual relationships, with multiple partners, condoms must be used to prevent sexually transmitted diseases.
Tip #9
You must practice hygiene while indulging in sexual intercourse, as even a tiny foreign particle like dust can cause major infections, if they get into your genitals.
