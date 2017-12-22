10 Foods To Strictly Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure (Hypertension)

Nearly half of the population today is suffering from the wrath of hypertension. The symptoms of high blood pressure are seen in both men and women, irrespective of their age.

Generally, diagnosis states that hypertension is carried forward from one person to the next by the means of heredity. But, it is also seen that people who are overstressed or those who suffer from panic attacks and anxiety often fall prey to high blood pressure.

Once diagnosed, an individual needs to take utmost care of himself.

Hypertension can often become deadly and can become the cause of associated diseases like heart attack, stroke, etc. These can lead to adverse health conditions, which can even make a person paralyzed.

Therefore, it is increasingly important that a person follows proper medication and food habits to control the blood pressure level.

Research reveals that there a number of foods, consuming which can increase the level of blood pressure. This in turn can have its detrimental effect of your health.

Below is the list of a few such foods and food substances, which a person suffering from hypertension should strictly avoid.