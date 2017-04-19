Beware! This Common Activity At Night Can Cause Blindness

Doing this one thing can cause recurring episodes of blindness that can last up to 15 minutes.

Temporary blindness has been linked to the use of cell-phone before bed. Some recent studies have also shown how night-time cellphone usage can trigger this condition.

You might be used to checking on the phone, while lying on one side, like how many people do.

Doctors have largely warned against this, as this can lead to blindness.

Texting for long hours in the dark can actually make you blind, especially if conditions like retina detachment occur.

This is a condition where the retina gets detached from the back of the eye. Constantly messaging at night for several days and nights can lead to this condition.

Without a proper treatment, this condition can lead to blindness in the affected eye.

The retina is light-sensitive and sends messages to the brain via the optic nerve. If you get sudden flashes in the line of sight, then this is a common sign to show that the retina has been detached.

So, continue reading this article to know more about the ill effects of using mobile at night.