Karwa Chauth 2019: Best Ways To Fast On This Day

Karwa Chauth is just around, and for sure married women across India would be having several plans to make the best of the day and observe fasting. Of all the fastings that are observed in Indian tradition, fasting during Karva Chauth is one of the most tedious ones. This year the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, 17 October.

Those observing this fast, do not even sip a drop of water and neither the saliva. So here are these few best ways which one could follow during the Karva Chauth fasting.

As per ancient belief, the Karva Chauth fasting is observed by married women for the long life of their husband. Women get decked up in the best of their sarees and pieces of jewellery and observe fast the whole day. Only after they see the moon and their husband's face they break the fast with a sip of water.

So all these require a lot of energy. A lot of toxins are released from the body during the fasting which, of course, will make those women observing fast weak and lethargic.

Hence, preparation for fasting should start a week ahead. Few among the best ways for Karva Chauth fasting are explained here. Take a look.

1. Avoid Too Much Sugary Foods For Sargi: Since sugary foods increase your hunger, it is best to avoid it during the early morning sargi which women eat before the fast. 2. Having Nuts Helps: It is best to have nuts early in the morning before commencing with the fast. Nuts are rich in protein and fats and these help to keep one full for a long time. 3. Drinking Lukewarm Milk Helps: Before you begin with the fast it is good to have a glass of lukewarm milk along with certain foods that are rich in protein. 4. Keep Yourself Busy: As you observe the fast, keep yourself busy so that you will not even realize that you are hungry or that you are actually fasting. 5. Eat Yogurt After Breaking Fast: Yogurt contains good bacteria that help in absorbing the nutrients It is good to have yogurt after you break the fast. 6. Avoid Caffeine Containing Drinks After Breaking The Fast: As soon as they break the daylong fast, many people drink tea and coffee. This should be avoided as it raises the acidity level leading to stomach pain. 7. Avoid Deep Fried Foods Immediately After Breaking Fast: Eating deep fried foods immediately after you break your fast is a bad idea. This will lead to stomach acidity. Instead, it is always good to break the fast with light foods. 8. Drink Water & Juice After Breaking Fast: The day long fast might make one dehydrated, so it is good to drink lots of water and juice after you break the fast. It helps in hydrating and replenishing the body.