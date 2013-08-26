Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Here's How You Can Fast Effectively And Avoid Health Related Problems! Wellness oi-Amrisha Sharma

Janmashtami celebrations are around the corner and this year it is on 24th August, Thursday. Undoubtedly, this is one of the much-awaited festivals in India. It is a festival where devotees of Lord Krishna celebrate His birthday. Even this year, women will be fasting the whole day till midnight.

As a part of Hindu tradition, fasting (vrat) is very common for most of the festivals. However, the whole day fasting takes a toll on your health. You can feel lazy, weak and even tired very easily. Some people even suffer from digestive and gastric problems due to fasting. To avoid these health problems, you need to follow some tips and stay healthy during the vrat.

If you are planning to fast on this auspicious Hindu festival, Janmashtami, then it is advised to follow some health tips. These are easy health tips that can be followed to stay healthy while fasting. For example, drinking lots of water and salt-less fruit juice will be of great help. It keeps the body hydrated and prevents lethargy.

Similarly, you should not over-eat while fasting. Many people eat once in the whole day vrat. This one meal should not be too light or heavy on the stomach. Picking up the best foods is very important to avoid digestive health problems. Take a look at the health tips that you must follow while observing fast for Janmashtami.

Health Tips For Janmashtami Fasting:

Janmashtami Puja Vidhi, Vrat (Fast) | ऐसे करें जन्माष्टमी का व्रत और पूजन | Astrology | Boldsky Eat Healthy The Day Before You must start eating healthy foods the day before fasting. This will help you have a healthy digestive system on the fasting day. Eating spicy or oily foods can lead to gastric or acidity problems on the vrat day. Water Drink a lot of water throughout the day. If you are not allowed to drink water after sunset, make sure you make use of the whole day. Water boosts up the body's metabolism and keeps you hydrated. Fruits If you are allowed to eat fruits while fasting, then follow this health tip. Eating fruits will provide the essential nutrients and vitamins that are required by the body. Eat filling fruits like banana with a glass of milk. Do Not Feast When you start having meal of the day, you tend to grab as much as possible. But feasting by overloading your plate will only lead to health problems like indigestion and weight gain. Cooking Method This is one healthy tip that you must follow every time while fasting. Heavy and rich foods like pakoras, samosas and kachoris are prepared to break the fast. Opt for healthier cooking methods like baking and roasting. Sweets When you are fasting, the sugar levels of your body decreases. This leads to lethargy and sleepiness. Eat some sweets made with milk. This can be of help as it boots the immune system by increasing glucose in the body. Avoid Fried Food Fried foods like potato chips can be difficult to digest. Fried foods can also lead to other health problems like lethargy and gas. No Caffeine Sometimes, headache is commonly suffered while fasting. Drinking a hot beverage especially coffee will do more harm than good. Instead, drink herbal tea or salt-less fruit juice.