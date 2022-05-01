10 Easy Tips And Tricks To Reduce Bitterness From Bitter Gourd Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Bitter gourd, also known as karela, balsam pear or bitter melon, is a vegetable that is well-known for its peculiar flavour and taste. It has a bitter flavour that most people don't enjoy. Bitter gourd is a potent source of many essential vitamins and minerals that offers a range of health benefits.

According to a study published in the journal National Library of Medicine, bitter gourd has antidiabetic, anti-inflammation, anticancer, cholesterol-lowering and antiviral properties. It is rich in packed with nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin A, B complex vitamins, fibre, potassium, iron and calcium. Some of the phytochemicals in the veggie include flavonoids, glucosinolates, isoflavones and terpenes. [1]

People often hesitate to add bitter gourd to their vegetable list due to its taste. If you are one of them, below are simple tips and tricks that can help remove the bitterness of karela without affecting its nutrients. Take a look.

1. Deseeding

Though the seeds of bitter gourd are edible and healthy, they can be removed if you want to reduce the bitterness of the veggie. You can do it by slicing karela along the middle before you start the process of cooking.

2. Parboiling

Parboiling or partial boiling of karela may help reduce the bitterness to a great extent. If a bit of salt is added to the solution, the process will be faster. Wash the karela with water after boiling in saltwater and then use it. [2]

3. Scraping the outer layer

The outer skin of the bitter gourd is edible too along with its inner portion. However, scraping it may help get rid of the bitterness in the veggie. Begin scraping the top layer of skin using a peeler. This will smooth the surface of the vegetable and make it less bitter to eat.

4. Rubbing with salt

When it comes to reducing the bitterness from bitter gourd, salt can be very useful as it may help draw out the bitter juices. All you have to do is place karela slices on a tray and salt the sliced pieces thoroughly. Allow them to stand for around 20-30 minutes before cooking.

5. Soaking in tamarind

Tannins, a phytochemical in karela are mainly responsible for its bitter taste. Soaking the veggie in tamarind water may help reduce the amounts of tannins and thus, reduce its bitterness. Cut the bitter gourd in half, wash it, and soak it for 30 minutes in tamarind juice. Remove them and they're ready to use. Remember that the process may cause the veggie to become soggy.

6. Using curd or yoghurt

The tartness of curd or yoghurt may help cut down the bitterness of bitter gourd and help us enjoy the veggie in a better way. To do it, put sliced bitter gourd pieces in diluted curd or yoghurt an hour before using it for cooking.

7. Squeezing lemon juice over it

Bitter flavour can easily be balanced by adding something salty, sweet or sour. Therefore, for natural bitter veggies like karela, the flavour can be softened by squeezing a lime juice over it.

8. Deep frying

According to a study, deep frying has little to zero impact on the mineral and protein of the food. When karela is deep-fried, the process does not only help remove its bitterness but also improves its taste and keeps most of the nutrients intact. [3]

9. Adding jaggery/sugar

Adding sweeteners such as jaggery, maple syrup or sugar can help mask the bitterness of karela. However, one must keep in mind that adding a sweetener may affect the taste of the dish and add a hint of sweetness to it.

10. Soaking in sugar and vinegar

Sugar and vinegar solution can also help in the removal of bitterness from the bitter gourd. Combine sugar and vinegar in a mixing bowl. Toss in some bitter gourd pieces and set them aside for a while and later, use them for cooking.

To Conclude

Studies say that the bitterness of karela is mainly responsible for the health benefits it provides. Removing it may tend to lower the nutrient count in it. Though it is best to consume karela in its natural form, sometimes, you can follow these tips and reduce its bitterness, especially if you are trying to feed bitter guard to younger children.

Sunday, May 1, 2022, 8:30 [IST]