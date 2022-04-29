Just In
Diabetic-Friendly Recipes For Ramadan: How To Prepare Banana-Pecan Oatmeal Cups
People with diabetes often face difficulty selecting healthy foods to eat, especially during festivals. Diabetics are often advised to not observe fast, but if they do, they must take care of their food choices as the food items should be low in calories, low in sugar and high in fibre.
Banana pecan oatmeal cup is a perfect diabetes-appropriate food item made with the goodness of banana, pecans and oatmeal. All the three ingredients are rich in nutrients like potassium, fibre and vitamins and provide multiple health benefits to the body.
The recipe is also gluten-free, soy-free, low in sodium and heart-healthy. If you or your loved one is a diabetic, this is a recipe you can try and safely enjoy during Ramadan.
How To Prepare Banana- Pecan Oatmeal Cups
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Dessert
Serves: 6 (muffins)
-
- One and a half cups of rolled oats. Make sure the oats are labelled as gluten-free as in some varieties, they add a bit of wheat, making the oats gluten.
- One-third cup of milk, low-fat preferably.
- A banana, ripe.
- One-fourth cup of pecans, toasted and chopped.
- 2-3 tablespoons of brown sugar.
- Half a teaspoon of baking powder.
- A large egg, slightly beaten.
- Half teaspoon of vanilla essence.
- Half teaspoon of cinnamon, ground.
- A pinch of salt.
- Muffin moulds (containing six or more sections)
-
- Preheat the oven to 375-degree-Fahrenheit.
- In a bowl, add oats, banana, milk, brown sugar, baking powder, eggs, vanilla essence and ground cinnamon.
- Mix them well to form a smooth batter.
- Grease the muffin moulds with a bit of oil.
- Add the batter equally to the moulds.
- Top them with toasted and chopped pecans.
- Insert the moulds inside the oven and bake for around 25 minutes at 400-degree-Fahrenheit.
- Check with a toothpick. Insert the toothpick at the centre of the muffin and if it comes out clean, the muffins are baked.
- Take them out and allow them to cool for around 10 moulds.
- Take them out and serve.
- You can put the muffins in an airtight container and refrigerate them for around two days.
- muffin - 1 (muffin)
- Calories - 176
- Protein - 5.2 g
- Carbohydrates - 26.4 g
- Fiber - 3.1 g
