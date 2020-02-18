Ways To Include Chicken Breast In Your Diet And Its Health Benefits Nutrition oi-Shivangi Karn

Have you ever enjoyed the deliciousness of chicken breast stuffed with your favourite spinach, mushrooms and cherry tomatoes or with a bowl of red plum salad or wrapped together with fresh corns and barbecue sauce? If yes, then you are well enriched with the goodness of chicken breast which is packed with a lot of proteins, fibres and other healthy nutrients.

Chicken breast is tasty, healthy and makes for the best substitute for red meat. It's low calorie and high protein count makes it one of the best staple for weight loss. Chicken breast has a fine flavour and texture which is why it is an important dish in many cuisines across the world.

Nutritional Value Of Chicken Breast

100 g of chicken breast (uncooked) contains 52.74 g of water and 1101 KJ energy. It also contains 14.73 g protein, 15.01 g carbohydrate, 1.1 g fibre, 19 mg calcium, 23 mg magnesium, 211 mg phosphorus, 536 mg sodium and 214 mg potassium. Chicken breast is also rich in compounds like zinc, selenium, vitamin C, vitamin B3, vitamin B12, folate and vitamin k. [1]

According to USDA advises, an adult requires around 5-6.5 ounces of protein a day. Therefore, 3 ounces (84 g) of chicken breast is enough to provide them with half the protein needed by the body.

Why You Should Eat Chicken Breast?

Chicken breast is essential for our body in many ways. Common health benefits of chicken breast are:

1. Maintains muscle mass Chicken breast is delicious and makes for the best meat product to improve muscle mass. Proteins in this poultry product help in building and maintaining muscle mass and improving strength. 2. Promotes weight loss Chicken breast is a great source of protein and extremely low in calories. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Nutrient Database, 3 ounces of cooked chicken breast contains only around 130 calories. 3. Promotes healthy sleep This amazing food contains an essential amino acid which is required by our body to stabilize the mood, reduce stress and anxiety. It increases the concentration of carnosine and anserine in the brain which helps to treat concentration and focus problems. 4. Builds red blood cells All meat products are rich in vitamin B12 which is essential for the production of red blood cells and making of nerves in our body. Chicken breast is a good source of this vitamin and consuming it prevents the risk of diseases like anaemia and Crohn's disease. 5. Reduces oxidative stress This poultry product contains selenium which is a type of antioxidant that helps in reducing the oxidative stress in the body. Antioxidants are compounds that help prevent diseases like cancer, diabetes, stroke, asthma, Alzheimer's and many more. Ways To Eat Chicken Breast There are a plethora of ways in which chicken breast can be eaten. Some of the best ways to eat this delicious and healthy food are: 1. Salad: If you are fond of the sweet and tangy taste, add chicken breast in red plum salad and sprinkle some spicy herbs for the rich-taste. 2. Pasta: The best way to enhance the taste of your pasta is by adding cooked chicken breast with some lemon and peas. 3. Sandwiches: Chicken breast can be stuffed well in between a sandwich with some cucumber, radishes and onion. 4. Gravy: Chicken breast masala cooked with some olive oil, mushrooms, garlic and black pepper. 5. Soup: It can be added well into a corn soup for that rich taste. 6. Quinoa: It is a rich source of fibre and with chicken breast, it makes for a healthy lunch. 7. Tacos: Simple stuff tacos with some roasted chicken breast, pomegranate seeds, cucumber, avocado and black pepper. 8. Noodles: This recipe can be prepared in no time. Add chicken breast to your favourite noodles and serve hot. 9. Crispy chicken: It's the best way to get the crunchiness of fried chicken breast. Common FAQs 1. What happens if you eat chicken breast every day? Our body requires every nutrient in an adequate amount. Chicken breast is high in lean protein and low in calories which makes it a perfect non-vegetarian protein diet for weight loss, muscles buildup and a healthy body. As per USDA, the recommended daily protein intake is 5-6.5 grams. If we eat chicken breast every day, but up to the required amount, our body will remain healthy- but if we overdose, it may cause protein toxicity and cause disorders like kidney dysfunctions. 2. Can eating chicken help you lose weight? Eating roasted or grilled chicken may help you lose weight due to its low fat and low-calorie count. On the other hand, fried chicken breast can add to your calorie count and increase your weight. 3. What is a serving of chicken breast? One serving of chicken breast equals three ounces or about the size of a palm. 3 ounces of chicken breast is equal to around 84 g. However, different companies have different chicken breast sizes, some are much larger while some are smaller than the normal.