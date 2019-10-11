10 Science-backed Health Benefits Of Noni Juice, Its Nutrition & Side Effects Nutrition oi-Amritha K

Noni juice is derived from the fruit Noni. Botanically termed as Morinda citrifolia, the fruit-bearing tree belongs to the coffee family and is native to Southeast Asia and Australasia. Some of the common names of the noni fruit are great morinda, cheese fruit, Indian mulberry, noni, beach mulberry etc.

Although the fruit has a distinctive and strong smell, noni juice is used as a cure for various health problems. It is said to aid in improving your liver health and controlling your blood sugar levels. The juice is packed with antioxidants, an antipsychotic, antifungal, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory effect which are beneficial for the treatment of disorders related to one's central nervous system [1] [2] .

Noni juice has been in use since ages due to the alleged health benefits it possesses. The natural healing power of noni juice can help boost your energy levels and strengthen your immune system, protecting you from diseases [3] .

Read on to know the nutritional value as well as the health benefits possessed by the fruit juice.

Nutritional Value Of Noni Juice

100 ml of noni juice contain 47kcal energy. The remaining nutrients in the fruit juice are as follows [4] :

11 g carbohydrates

0.43 g protein

0.1 g total fat

1.49 g sugars

0.2 g total dietary fibre

0.32 g fructose

0.1 g lactose

Apart from these, noni juice is also packed with B vitamins, such as - vitamin B1 (thiamine), vitamin B2 (riboflavin), vitamin B3(niacin), vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid), vitamin B6, and vitamin B12, as well as vitamin C (ascorbic acid), folate, vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol), and beta-carotene.

Health Benefits Of Noni Juice

1. Reduces muscle spasm

The antispasmodic property of noni juice aids in blocking the voltage-dependent calcium channels and intracellular calcium secretion, thereby suppressing spasms and calming the muscles. It also helps reduce the pain and discomfort caused by the spasms [5] .

2. May prevent cancer

Noni juice possesses anticancer properties which may help prevent the onset of cancer. Various studies have pointed out the noni juice is beneficial in limiting the onset of liver cancer, lung cancer and renal cancer. It also aids in reducing the chances of cancer as it helps block the carcinogen DNA binding [6] .

3. Prevents gout

The therapeutic effects of noni juice can help relieve the symptoms of gout. It has been used for thousands of years for this purpose and the property can be linked to its inhibitory action on the xanthine oxidase enzymes that cause gout [7] .

4. Protects heart health

Studies point out that the dilating property possessed by the fruit juice aids in improving your cardiovascular health. The juice affects your blood vessels by soothing the muscle cells, thereby promoting better blood flow in the arteries [8] . Its vasodilative property help regulates blood pressure as well.

5. Manages cholesterol level

According to a study conducted at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Rockford, it has been asserted that drinking noni juice is beneficial in reducing the LDL (bad) cholesterol levels, total cholesterol content and homocysteine level [9] . Likewise, it is also beneficial in improving the HDL (good) cholesterol levels in the body.

6. Protects the liver

Studies reveal that noni juice can be beneficial in protecting your liver health. The hepatoprotective effect the juice has on your liver helps protect the liver from the exposure to chronic exogenous chemicals and protects your liver from diseases [10] .

7. Relieves arthritis pain

As aforementioned, noni juice has healing powers which can help relieve inflammation. The juice is beneficial for arthritis due to the analgesic traits of noni juice which help in alleviating pain and sensitivity [11] . The juice can help reduce the damage affecting your joints.

8. Has antipsychotic effect

Noni juice is beneficial for getting relief from disorders affecting your central nervous system [12] . Various studies have pointed out the positive impact the juice has had on individuals with behavioural issues, brain damage and other conditions related to the nervous system.

9. Can control diabetes

Drinking noni juice has been proven to be beneficial in reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes. Because, the juice help lower the level of glycosylated haemoglobin, serum triglycerides, and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in your body. Apart from this, the juice also helps enhance insulin sensitivity and improves the uptake of glucose [13] .

10. Boosts immunity

One of the major health benefit possessed by noni juice is that aids in improving your immunity. Studies have pointed out the positive effect the juice has in fighting infections and other ailments due to the presence of polysaccharides, which help stimulate the activity of white blood cells and improve the overall immune system functioning in your body [14] [15] .

Apart from the aforementioned benefits, noni juice is also beneficial due to its antioxidant properties. It also helps relieve fatigue, improve memory function, treat gastric problems, and speeds up healing [16] .

Side Effects Of Noni Juice

Nausea

Cardiac arrhythmia

Kidney problems [17]

Apart from these, the following cautions have to be taken into consideration before consuming noni juice.

Noni juice contains a high level of potassium which may interfere with various drugs used for curing high blood pressure, which is not good for your body [10] .

. Individuals with kidney problems should avoid noni juice as it may worsen the condition.

Pregnant women should avoid noni juice as it can cause abortion.

Individuals with liver disease should avoid noni juice [7] .

FAQs On Noni Juice

Q. How to prepare noni juice?

A. To prepare the juice, the fruits have to be picked before they are ripe, then washed thoroughly and placed in the sun for 2-3 hours. Once the skin becomes translucent and the fruit starts to give off a bad smell, put the fruit in a clear jar and place it in the sun for 6-8 weeks. Once the fruit ferments, you can strain out the juice, which will have seeped out of the fruit [18] .

Q. What is noni juice good for?

A. Noni juice can be used for a variety of health issues, including preventing parasitic diseases, lowering cholesterol, reducing inflammation, speeding up the healing process, and eliminating oxidative stress.

Q. Is noni juice safe?

A. Controlled and limited amount of noni juice is safe for consumption but drinking more than 3 glasses per day, for a long time can cause liver damage in some people [19] .

Q. Is noni good for kidneys?

A. Not likely. There has been reports stating that individuals with kidney disease developing high levels of potassium in the blood after drinking noni juice. Don't use noni if you have kidney problems.

Q. How much noni juice should you drink a day?

A. Drinking up to 750 ml of noni juice per day is considered to be safe.

Q. What does noni juice taste like?

A. Pungent and strong, something similar to red wine or extra sharp cheddar cheese [20] .

Q. What is noni seed oil good for?

A. The seed oil is used for treating inflammatory skin conditions and other joint issues like arthritis and rheumatism.

