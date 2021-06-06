World Food Safety Day 2021: List Of Naturally Occurring Toxins In Food And How To Reduce Them

Also, the toxins which are naturally formed in plants and other living organisms are not actually harmful to themselves. This is because, in plants, the toxins are produced as a natural defence system against predators, microorganisms and insects, and in other organisms like fish, toxic substances act as their food. However, when consumed by humans or other organisms, they pose a risk of diseases.

Likewise, almost all fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, seafood and fish contain some amount of toxic compounds, which can be dangerous when consumed excessively.

In a large amount (4-5 litres), water is also considered toxic if consumed in a short span of time, as it can lead to hyponatremia and cerebral oedema . According to the WHO, microscopic algae which are found in oceans and lakes also contain natural toxins, which are not harmful to aquatic creatures like fish that consume them, but could be harmful to humans upon consumption of those fish-containing toxins in a large amount.

Natural toxins are toxic compounds that are naturally found in living organisms. According to a study, everything has a bit of toxicity and it's the dose that separates the toxic from non-toxic. [1]

Commonly Found Natural Toxins

1. Cyanogenic glycosides

According to a study, cyanogenic glycosides are reported in more than 2500 plant species. They are high in seedlings and young leaves compared to mature plants. They serve as a defence against herbivores, and humans can consume them with special modes of preparation to detoxify this plant. Some of the plants that contain glycosides include apple and pear seeds, the kernel of apricots, cassava, bamboo roots and almonds. [2]

It causes symptoms such as dizziness, stomach pain, gastrointestinal problems, cyanosis, brain fog, low blood pressure and headache.

2. Aquatic biotoxins

Aquatic biotoxins or marine biotoxins are mainly phytoplankton or harmful algae found in oceans. A study says that among thousands of microalgal species found in nature, around 300 are considered harmful and more than 100 contain natural toxins that can lead to the death of humans and animals. Shellfish such as oysters and mussels contain aquatic toxins as they feed on algae, and in some cases, the algal toxins are not eliminated even after cooking or freezing. [3]

Aquatic biotoxins cause symptoms such as vomiting, paralysis, diarrhoea and other gastrointestinal problems.

3. Lectins

Lectins are carbohydrate binding proteins which are present in foods such as cereals, beans, potatoes, whole grains and nuts. Though they are a great source of fibre, proteins and vitamin B and are known to lower the risk of diabetes and heart diseases, they are toxic and inflammatory and resistant to cooking and digestive enzymes. [4]

Lectins are responsible for causing coeliac disease, rheumatoid arthritis and certain autoimmune diseases and problems related to small intestines.

4. Mercury

Some larger fish such as shark, swordfish and marlin contain mercury in a large amount. Eating these fish in large amounts can increase the risk of toxicity and cause conditions related to the central nervous system, lungs and kidneys. The FDA recommends pregnant, breastfeeding and children to not consume large fish.

Excess mercury in the body can cause dysfunction of membranes, enzymes and structural proteins and conditions like hypertension and tachycardia. [5]

5. Furocoumarins

Furocoumarins are phytochemicals that have promising therapeutic properties like antioxidants, anticancer, antimicrobial, antidepressants and anticonvulsants. It also helps plants defend against insects and predators. Plants that contain furocoumarins include celery roots, lemon, grapefruit, bergamot, carrots and parsley. [6]

When consumed in a high amount, these plants can cause stomach problems and skin reactions.

6. Solanine and chaconine

Glycoalkaloids such as solanine and chaconine are naturally occurring toxins in plants that belong to the Solanaceae family. These toxins are mainly found in potatoes and tomatoes in small amounts, but can accumulate in high levels in stored, greened and damaged potatoes. [7]

A high concentration of solanine and chaconine can cause neurological and gastrointestinal problems.

7. Mycotoxins

Mycotoxins are toxic compounds produced by some kinds of fungi. The fungi that produce mycotoxins are of two categories: primary pathogens that affect people with normal immune systems and opportunistic pathogens that affect immunocompromised individuals. Fungi growth can occur especially during warm, humid and damp conditions where the food is stored or kept after harvest. [8]

Eating foods contaminated with fungi mycotoxins can cause cancer and immune deficiency.

