What Is Yellow Fungus Infection? Causes, Symptoms, Complications, Treatments And Other Details

Yellow fungus infection is a new type of fungal infection that is making news around the world, after black and white fungus. This post-COVID complication is known to be more life-threatening than the latter two fungal infections and experts suggest seeking immediate medical attention in case symptoms begin to appear.

As per reports, the first case of yellow fungus infection was detected by Dr BP Tyagi, an ENT (Ear-Nose-Throat) specialist on Monday in Ghaziabad, a district in Uttar Pradesh. According to the doctor, the patient who is seeking treatment for yellow fungus is also infected with black and white fungus.

Let's know more about symptoms, causes, treatments and other details of yellow fungus.

Causes Of Yellow Fungus Infection

Yellow fungus is primarily known to be caused due to poor hygiene. Experts say that it is mainly known to affect patients who are undergoing treatment or recovering from COVID-19.

Fungi is a microorganism that lives everywhere, including human skin and multiplies in warm and humid conditions causing infection. Therefore, it is very important to maintain cleanliness in the surroundings of your house, discard old food items and maintain proper disposal of faecal matter to prevent the growth of pathogens like fungi and bacteria.

Additionally, humidity of the house also plays an important role. Too much humidity can create a friendly environment for fungi and promote their multiplication. Therefore, it is necessary to measure humidity all times and maintain a proper humid condition.

The risk of yellow fungus is also known to increase due to overuse of steroid, antimicrobial medications, immune-suppressing drugs and poor use of oxygen.

Symptoms Of Yellow Fungus Infection

To date, some of the known symptoms of yellow fungus associated with COVID-19 include:

Damage to the body's internal organs

Facial deformity as swelling of one side of the face, making a patient unable to open eyes.

Formation of pus

Red sunken eyes

Slower healing of wounds

Bleeding from the nose

Blood in the urine

Acute lethargy

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Sudden weight loss

Malnourishment

Complications Of Yellow Fungus Infection

If not treated early, COVID-19 associated yellow fungus can cause complications such as:

Organ failure

Necrosis

Serous leakage of pus

Prolonged treatment for COVID-19

Why Is Yellow Fungus Infection Fatal Than Black And White Fungus?

Yellow fungus is considered fatal compared to black and white fungus because it starts internally in the body and may lead to damage to vital organs. Delay in the treatment can make the symptoms worse and treatment difficult, thus causing organ failure and premature death of cells and tissues in the body.

Therefore, COVID-19 patients must reach out to medical experts as soon as they notice the symptoms.

Treatments Of Yellow Fungus Infection

For the treatment of yellow fungus in COVID patients, it is essential to perform a hygienic medical practice to prevent the growth of fungal infection. If a patient has already developed the symptoms, it could be treated with Amphotericin B injection, a medication known to treat fatal fungal infections.

To Conclude

As per the data available to date on yellow fungus, it could be the post complication of black and white fungus, which itself are complications of COVID-19. Though it is known to be more fatal than black and white fungus, there is very little data available.

Maintaining a hygienic environment in your surroundings and paying more attention to hygiene while seeking treatment or recovering from COVID-19 can avoid this complication.