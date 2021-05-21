COVID-19: Can Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) Speed Up Recovery From The Infection?

What Is Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS)? Oral rehydration solution, commonly known as oral water, is an over-the-counter drug made of sodium chloride (2.6 g/L), anhydrous or dried glucose (13.5 g/L), potassium chloride (1.5 g/L) and trisodium citrate dihydrate (2.9 g/L). [1] Oral water with the aforementioned ingredients and added zinc sulphate are also recommended by the WHO for the treatment of diarrhoea, which is a common compilation of COVID-19. [2] COVID-19: Can Breath Holding Exercise Make Lungs Healthier? This sodium and glucose solution is considered among the best alternative therapy to speed up the recovery from COVID-19 and prevent the need for hospitalisation. It may help treat symptoms such as cold, fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, weakness, fatigue, muscle cramps, confusion and dry mouth, all that leads to dehydration and hospitalisation due to worsening of the condition. [3] Oral water can help prevent the loss of body electrolytes and keep the body hydrated for long. It can treat some of the mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms in patients recovering at home, with no burden to healthcare.

Why Dehydration Occurs During COVID-19 When a person gets infected with COVID-19, the body triggers an immune response to fight the virus, and in the process raises body temperature to make the place unfavourable for viruses to thrive. When the body temperature rises, which is characterised as fever, the thermoregulation mechanism in the body stimulates the production of sweat to lower down the body temperature. Why A Good Night's Sleep Is Essential After COVID-19 Vaccination? According to clinical guidelines provided by Nutritioncare against COVID-19, in adults with a fever of 39 degree-Celcius, sweating can cause fluid loss of about 30 ounces every 24 hours, with loss of additional three ounces due to breathing and coughing, and further loss due to diarrhoea and vomiting. [4] Increased sweating can lead to loss of fluid from the body along with vital electrolytes such as sodium, potassium and calcium, and if the intake of fluid does not match the loss of fluid from the body, dehydration occurs. Common Side Effects Of India-Approved COVID-19 Vaccines, And Other Details Dehydration further can lead to loss of body fat and muscles, as in the absence of adequate fluid, the body starts utilising the prior to maintain the proper bodily functions. This lowers the ability of immune system and impacts its ability to fight against the virus, making it difficult for the patient to recover fast.

How Does ORS Speed Up COVID-19 Recovery? The components in oral rehydration solution allow the absorption of electrolytes in the intestines at a faster rate and help replenish the lost electrolytes of the body. This helps hydrate the body and support the body's ability to fight the virus for a longer period. In some, COVID-19 causes nasal congestion by the buildup of respiratory secretions or mucus which gets thicken in the absence of water in the body, causing a blockage in the breathing process. If the inflammation of the respiratory tract is also severe, the narrowing of the windpipe, along with the mucus can aggravate the condition in COVID-19 patients, causing them symptoms like breathlessness and COVID-19-related pneumonia. Dexamethasone Vs Methylprednisolone In COVID-19 Treatment: Which Drug Is Better? Oral water may help clear the mucus from the respiratory tract and promote breathing, thus, reducing the need for hospitalisation. Oral water is also a great source of energy. Therefore, even if this hydration solution is unable to lower the COVID-19 symptoms, to some extent, it can significantly decrease the discomfort in patients suffering from COVID-19. Is Blood Pressure And Diabetes Related? According to a press release by Global Pharma News and Resources, a consumer healthcare company Clinova based in London (UK) has increased the production of its ORS tablets to meet the rising demand for a hydrating solution due to the hot weather of the summer and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. [5] This indicates that researchers and people from around the world are understanding the importance of oral water as an essential treatment method to recover fast from the infection.