7 Healthy And Cooling Herbal Iced Teas For Summer With Recipes

As some fruits and vegetables like watermelon and cucumber are renowned for their cooling effects, there is a range of herbs that are mostly cold in nature and are known to provide a cooling effect to the body, thus preventing the summer heat.

These herbs can commonly be found in the Indian kitchen and have been used for thousands of years to prevent 'pitta' from aggravating during the summer season. Also, they help detoxify the body, improve digestion and refresh both mind and the body.

In this article, we will bring to you a list of healthy and cooling herbs, from which you can prepare iced teas and enjoy the summer.

1. Lemon Balm Iced Tea Lemon balm is a lemon-scented herb that belongs to the ‘Mint' family and is highly known for its cooling and soothing abilities. On a hot summer day, drinking lemon balm iced tea can effectively reduce body heat and symptoms such as nausea, dizziness and can boost immunity due to the presence of tannins and polyphenols. How to prepare Ingredients One-fourth cup of fresh lemon balm leaves.

A tablespoon of honey (or more as per your taste.

3-4 cups of water.

Ice cubes. Method Boil the water.

In a jar, pour lemon balm leaves, honey and boiling water.

Let the mixture steep for 20-30 minutes.

In an iced tea glass, add ice cubes and then pour the liquid.

2 cups of cold water. Method In a glass jar, mix the herb in water and allow them to steep for around 3-5 hours at room temperature.

In an iced tea glass, put some ice cubes and pour the tea after straining.

4-5 cups of boiling water.

3-4 teaspoon of honey or as per the taste.

One teaspoon of lemon juice.

A bunch of fresh mint leaves. Method In a jar, pour the hot water and brew tea with tea bags by letting it steep for around 10 minutes.

In a pitcher, pour the brewed tea, add lemon, mint leaves and honey.

Four tea bags.

3-4 tablespoons of honey or more if you want.

Two teaspoons of freshly grated ginger. Method In a jar, add boiling water, tea bags and let the mixture steep for 10-12 minutes.

Discard the tea bags and let the tea cool for an hour.

Mix honey and ginger and refrigerate for another half an hour.

In an iced tea glass, put ice cubes.

Strain the tea and pour it into the glass.

2-3 cups of water.

Two teaspoons of fresh lemon juice.

Honey (optional) Method Boil the water.

Add rose petals, lemon juice, honey and allow it to steep for 4-5 hours.

In an iced tea jar, add ice cubes and pour the liquid after straining.

4-5 cups of cold water.

A teaspoon of fennel seeds.

3-4 fresh mint leaves.

Honey (optional).

Two teaspoons of lemon juice. Method Boil the water, add tea bags and let it steep for around 10 minutes.

In a jar, add brewed tea, fennel seeds, mint leaves, lemon juice and honey.

Stir well and allow to refrigerate for an hour.

Put ice cubes in a glass and pour the liquid after straining.

2 teaspoons of lemon juice.

2 teaspoons of honey.

A few mint leaves.

Water. Method In boiling water, put fresh or dried chamomile flowers.

Let them steep for 5-7 minutes.

Strain the herbs and allow the liquid to cool.

In a pitcher, add the tea and mix honey and let it refrigerate for an hour.

In an iced tea glass, put ice cubes and pour the tea.

Add lemon juice and decorate with mint leaves.

Serve. So, which one do you like the most? Share your experience in the comment section