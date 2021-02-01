11 Amazing Health Benefits Of Bamboo Rice Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Bamboo rice, also known as Mulayari is a healthy and lesser-known variety of rice which is grown out of a dried bamboo shoot when they are at their last stage. When a bamboo shoot reaches its life expectancy, it starts flowering in mass along with producing seeds for new trees to grow.

The seeds from the dying bamboo shoot are actually the bamboo rice which is green in colour, tiny and shaped likes rice when harvested. The seeds are then dried, similar to other grain and used like rice. The reason why bamboo rice is very rarely found in the market is that the period of bamboo flowering and seeding is between 20-120 years.

Bamboo rice is just a bit different from other rice grains. They taste similar to wheat, but somewhat sweet and have a light pungent smell. Bamboo rice is gluten-free and when cooked, are moist, sticky and chewy. It is the main source of food for tribal people throughout India with a high nutritive value compared to both rice and wheat.

In this article, we will discuss the health benefits of bamboo rice. Take a look.

Nutritional Profile Of Bamboo Rice

As aforementioned, bamboo rice is mainly dried bamboo seeds. According to a study, the bamboo seeds contain calcium (5.0 mg %), iron 9.2 (mg %), phosphorus (18.0 mg %), nicotinic acid (0.03 mg %), vitamin B1 (0.1 mg %), carotene (12.0 mg %) and riboflavin 36.3 (g %) along with vital essential amino acids. It is also a good source of antioxidants such as linoleic acid and palmitic acid.

1. Good for fertility

A study has shown that when bamboo seeds were fed to female rats, they become sexually active in a way that they gave birth to over 800 offsprings. This explains that bamboo rice made from its seeds can cause change at chromosomal levels and improve the fertility in humans too. Bamboo oil extracted from bamboo seeds may also help treat endocrine and metabolic disorders which is the main cause of infertility in women. [1]

2. May prevent diabetes

Bamboo rice contains a good concentration of linoleic acid, which is a potent antioxidant. As we know, polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS can induce glucose intolerance and increase the risk of diabetes, therefore consumption of bamboo rice can help improve the ovulatory functions in women with PCOS and prevent the occurrence of diabetes. [2]

3. Promotes bone health

Inflammation is the main cause of chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis. It is a disease that affects the joints and the bones. Bamboo contains a large number of bioactive compounds such as flavonoids, alkaloids and polysaccharides which is known to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activities. It may help reduce the inflammatory cytokines and control joint pain, rheumatoid and back pain. [3]

4. Lowers cholesterol

Bamboo rice contains high fibre and phytosterols, a plant sterol which is similar to cholesterol in the human body. Phytosterols decrease the levels of bad cholesterol (LDL) by blocking their absorption. Also, the fibre in bamboo rice helps give a feeling of fullness and lowers cholesterol.

5. Manages blood pressure

Hormonal problems and high cholesterol is the main cause of blood pressure. Bamboo rice is effective in treating endocrine disorders due to its antioxidative activity while reduces cholesterol levels due to the presence of fibre. This may help reduce the thickening of arteries and manage blood pressure.

6. Boosts mood

Bamboo-derived products have a wide range of protective effects, including its effects on nervous system disorder. Brown rice, derived from bamboo seeds is known to have mood-regulating properties. It helps in the release of two vital neurotransmitters; serotonin and dopamine that helps boost the mood and improve brain functions. [4]

7. Maintains dental health

A study talks about the protective effect of vitamin B6 against dental caries. Bamboo rice is abundant in vitamin B6. This essential vitamin may help protect the teeth from decay or breakdown caused by bacteria and prevent dental caries or cavities. [5] Vitamin B6 also helps in strengthening the teeth.

8. Useful for cough

A good amount of phosphorus in bamboo rice can help relieve respiratory symptoms such as irritating cough and sore throats. Phosphorus is also known to have antiasthmatic properties and may help relieve symptoms of chronic asthma.

9. Prevents vitamin deficiency

Bamboo rice is packed with essential B vitamins, especially B6 (pyridoxine). This vitamin is needed for the production of red blood cells, functioning of nerves and cognitive development. Deficiency of vitamin B6 in both adults and children can cause anaemia, seizures, Alzheimer's and cognitive disorders. Bamboo rice consumption may help prevent the aforementioned conditions due to the presence of vitamin B6. [6]

10. Rich in proteins

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. The presence of amino acids in bamboo rice may help prevent the deficiency of this nutrient and related disorders such as fatty liver, improper growth and development, skin, hair and nail diseases and inflammation.

11. Promotes digestive health

Fibre acts as a fuel for guts and helps boost digestive health. It promotes the movement of material in the gut and bulks the stool, which in turn, benefit the gastrointestinal system. Bamboo rice is packed with fibre and therefore, can be a part of a healthy diet to improve digestion.