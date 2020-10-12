What Are Nightshade Vegetables? Are They Good Or Bad For Health?

What Are Nightshades? Nightshades mainly include vegetables like potatoes, cayenne peppers, eggplants (brinjal), tomatoes and bell peppers. Among these, some are botanically regarded as fruits such as tomatoes while some are converted to spices like crushed red pepper or used by food manufacturing industries for the making of sauce or salsa. They are regarded as a staple food in many cultures and are widely consumed by some groups. Some nightshades contain toxins called lectins which can cause certain health-related problems. Lectins are protein types found mainly in nightshades, legumes, beans and grains. However, they easily go when cooked. Most Nutritious Nightshades Bell peppers

Potatoes

Eggplants

Tomatoes

Blueberries

Cayenne peppers

Goji berries or wolfberries

Jalapenos

Red and green chillis

Husk tomatoes or tomatillos

Benefits Of Nightshades Nightshade foods are nutrient-rich and contain many micronutrients which are beneficial for the prevention or management of many ailments. They are also the building blocks of the Mediterranean diet. Some of the benefits of nightshades include: 1. May reduces inflammation There's a controversy regarding the anti-inflammatory properties of nightshade veggies. Some experts say that nightshade vegetables like tomato contain vital nutrients that help reduce inflammatory symptoms such as pain, while others say that it may exaggerate the inflammation in arthritis or bowel diseases. However, if these vegetables tend to cause inflammation often, it can be because of some other underlying conditions. 2. May reduces oxidative stress Lycopene is an antioxidant found in some of the nightshades such as tomato and chilli pepper. They help prevent oxidative stress in the body and related diseases like muscle weakness, memory loss, diabetes, cancer and many more. These veggies also contain other antioxidants like vitamin C and A which helps lower the risk of chronic diseases. 3. May helps in iron absorption Bell peppers and cayenne peppers are great sources of vitamin C which tends to enhance the absorption of iron by the body. Vitamin C, a water-soluble vitamin absorbs nonheme iron (iron available only in plant-based sources) and helps prevent related diseases like anaemia. [2] 4. May regulate bowel movement Nightshades like eggplants are excellent sources of dietary fibre that helps regulate bowel movement. Also, the carotenoids and antioxidants in some nightshade vegetables like tomatoes help lower inflammatory cytokines and prevent the risk of digestive cancers. 5. May lower risks of heart diseases Nightshade vegetables are part of a Mediterranean diet which is known to reduce the risk of inflammatory diseases like heart problems. These foods contain polyphenols and antioxidants and other micronutrients. Also, lycopene in tomatoes is known to lower bad cholesterol levels and prevent the risk of stroke.

Disadvantages Of Nightshades 1. Not suggested for people with autoimmune disorders A study says that nightshades naturally contain steroidal alkaloids, a chemical that helps them protect against pest and pathogens. The alkaloids can worsen the symptoms in autoimmune disorders like inflammatory bowel disease. They may also trigger inflammation and cause problems. However, the study needs more evidence as nightshades are also known to reduce inflammation in many cases. [3] 2. Can cause allergies Nightshades can trigger allergic reactions or cause sensitivities to some people. The symptoms may include skin rash, shortness of breath, pale skin, coughing or anaphylaxis. This is mainly due to the inflammation caused by the consumption of these foods. 3. Can prevent the absorption of vitamin D Some research says that nightshades contain a high amount of oxalic acid that tends to prevent the absorption of vitamin D by the body and cause bone-related diseases like osteoporosis or arthritis. However, the area needs more research. To Conclude Nightshades are good for people who are healthy and do not have any underlying conditions. However, if you find any allergic reactions or worsening of symptoms (in the case of autoimmune disease), it is advised to eliminate the food from the diet. But, don't forget to avoid only those nightshades to which you are allergic, and not all, as you may get deficient of certain nutrients which are packed in nightshade foods.