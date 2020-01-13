Surprising Health Benefits And Uses Of Lemon Peels

1. Promotes heart health Lemon peel contains flavonoids, vitamin C and pectin, a type of soluble fibre that may reduce the risk of heart disease. Pectin helps in lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol and increasing HDL (good) cholesterol by increasing the excretion of bile acids, which are produced by the liver and inhibit cholesterol absorption [3].

2. Aids in weight loss Lemon peels contain pectin which is known to promote weight loss and may slow down the accumulation of fat in the body. Pectin absorbs water and forms a viscous mass, which travels through the stomach and small intestine undigested. This makes you feel full for longer period of time [4].

3. Improves bone health Lemon peel contains significant amount of calcium, magnesium, phosphorus and vitamin C-all these nutrients aid in preventing osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis and other related bone conditions [5].

4. Fights cancer Lemon peel exhibits cancer-fighting properties due to the presence of flavonoids and vitamin C in it. It lowers the risk of several types of cancer and vitamin C may help increase the production of white blood cells, which help in eliminating mutated cancer cells [6].

5. Boosts immune system Lemon peel has the ability to strengthen your immunity due to its flavonoid and vitamin C content [7]. If you feel sick, add lemon peel zest into your foods or tea to give that extra boost of energy to your body.

6. Treats gallstones Lemon peel contains D-limonene which can help treat gallstones. As per a study, D-limonene has the potent ability to dissolve gallstones-which studies suggest can be an effective alternative to surgery for the treatment of gallstones [8].

7. Supports oral health Lemon peel contains antibacterial properties that have the ability to inhibit microorganism growth. Studies have shown that lemon peel has certain compounds that can effectively fight oral diseases caused by bacteria like Streptococcus mutans [9].

8. Good for the digestive system The fibre in lemon peel can keep your digestive tract running properly because it helps in proper digestion, lowers stomach inflammation and prevents constipation.