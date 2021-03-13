10 Amazing Health Benefits Of Red Bananas Nutrition oi-Shivangi Karn

Red bananas have gained more popularity these days due to their high nutritional value compared to yellow and green bananas. Studies say that red bananas are superior to other banana types as the prior contain higher beta-carotene and vitamin C than the regular bananas. [1]

Red bananas are also an excellent source of other natural antioxidants such as gallocatechin gallate, dopamine, L-dopa and catecholamines. This incredible variety of banana is rich in dietary fibres and provide about 16% of the daily recommended amount of fibre.

In this article, we've listed out some of the amazing health benefits of the red bananas. Take a look.

1. Promote brain health

A study has shown that the concentration of dopamine in red bananas is 54 mcg/g, compared to yellow banana (42 mcg/g) and plantain (5.5 mcg/g). Dopamine is a vital neurotransmitter that helps promote a good mood and emotional stability. It may also help prevent the risk of neurodegenerative disease like Parkinson's in the long run. [2]

2. Reduce cholesterol levels

Phytosterols in red bananas are found in abundance. They are naturally occurring plant sterols with a similar structure to cholesterol. They help lower LDL cholesterol levels (bad cholesterol) in the body by getting absorbed in the gut in place of the prior. Both the pulp and peel of red bananas are rich in phytosterols. [3]

3. Prevent kidney stones

Potassium is related to a reduced risk of kidney stones. Red bananas are high in potassium and therefore, may help prevent the formation of kidney stones. Eating red bananas on a regular basis can be an effective way to reduce the risk of kidney stones.

4. Help in weight loss

Red bananas contain fewer calories compared to other colour bananas. They provide a feeling of satiety without adding too many calories. Thereby, consuming red bananas on a regular basis may help reduce weight eventually.

5. Improve blood flow

Anthocyanins are flavonoids that give foods their natural colour such as red, purple and blue. Studies say that this flavonoid help in many complex immune functions related to maintaining vascular health. Red bananas are rich in anthocyanins compared to yellow and green bananas, which is why they may help improve blood flow in the body. Also, the presence of vitamin B6 in red bananas may help maintain haemoglobin count in the body. [4]

6. Reduce risk of heart diseases

As aforementioned, red bananas may help improve blood flow and reduce cholesterol levels in the body. These factors contribute to lowering the risk of heart diseases such as coronary heart disease and stroke.

7. Improve vision

A study has shown that red bananas are rich in provitamin A carotenoids, a plant-based antioxidant that gets converted into vitamin A in the body. This essential vitamin is known to promote good vision and prevent the risk of macular degenerations and cataracts. [5]

8. Lower glucose levels

Red bananas are a good source of resistant starch, which is a kind of soluble fibre. It may help lower sugar levels in the body after meals and improve insulin sensitivity. A high concentration of antioxidants like flavonoids and minerals like potassium in the fruit may also help manage glucose levels in diabetics.

9. Instant source of energy

Red bananas provide an instant source of energy as they contain around 90 calories (small-sized) along with water content, carbs, and vital nutrients like vitamin B6, magnesium, potassium and vitamin C. Consumption of red bananas provide instant energy while the fibre in the fruit help keep sugar levels stable. They also help prevent lethargy, and therefore, considered one of the best foods to be included in the breakfast.

10. Treat heartburn

Consuming red bananas on a regular basis may help provide relief from heartburn. They have an antacid effect and thus, give quick relief from heartburn and other gastric acid reflux problems. Red bananas pulp help provide a soothing effect to the stomach.