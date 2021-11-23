11 Health Benefits Of Oregano And Its Oil: Nutritional Profile, Uses And Side Effects

Nutritional Profile Of Oregano According to the USDA, 100 g of dried oregano contains around 9.93 g of water and 1110 kJ of energy. It also contains the aforementioned nutrients. [2] Cinnamon: Health Benefits, Nutritional Profile And Side Effects Active Components In Oregano Oil Essential oils of oregano have a complex mixture of volatile compounds which varies as per the oregano species, its geographical locations, pests, soil condition, season and other growing conditions. Some of the main active compounds in oregano oil include thymol, carvacrol, beta-myrcene, camphene, caryophyllene, gamma-terpinene, linalool and trans-sabinene hydrate. [3]

Health Benefits Of Oregano And Its Oil 1. Relieves menstrual cramps Oregano has great anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties which help in the management of pain-related disorders, including menstrual cramps. When consumed or applied topically, oregano's active compounds may help relax the gastrointestinal muscles, decrease the uterine contractions and thus, ease cramps in a go. Oregano also has anti-spasmodic activities which may help relieve spasms of the pelvic and uterus. [4] 2. Promotes healthy heart Oregano is packed with heart-healthy nutrients like potassium and magnesium which have a great role in maintaining cardiac arrhythmias or keeping up the normal heartbeat. They also help lower the blood pressure and thus, keep away the risk of hypertension. [5] The anti-oxidant potential of oregano may also help prevent oxidative damage to the heart cells and improve their functions, while the anti-inflammatory properties reduce the risk of chronic heart inflammation, atherosclerosis and high blood pressure. [6] 10 Winter Superfoods That Can Help Control Diabetes 3. Has antimicrobial actions Oregano has antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties. Compounds like carvacrol and terpenes in oregano are known to inhibit a range of pathogens with viruses like the H1N1 virus, adenovirus, hepatitis C virus and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); bacteria like Staphylococcus aureus and Salmonella typhi, and fungus-like Candida albicans. [7] Oregano is also helpful against various resistant pathogenic strains. [8] 4. Treats malaria Essential oils of oregano contain major compounds like carvacrol, linalool, thymol, terpinene and cymene which have antiparasitic potency against parasites like Trypanosoma brucei rhodesiense and Plasmodium falciparum. These parasitic genera are widely known to cause parasitic infections like malaria and sleeping sickness. Oregano oil can help inhibit the growth of malarial protozoa and thus, treat the infection efficiently. [9] All You Need To Know About Mosquirix, The First Vaccine For Malaria Approved By The WHO 5. Promotes bone health As per the USDA, oregano contains 1600 mg of calcium per 100 g of the herb. The high amounts of calcium in oregano can help maintain bone health, prevent bone loss, increase bone mineral density and reduce the risk of related diseases like arthritis. Flavonoids in oregano may also help in the promotion of bone health while its potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activities prevent damage to bones by harmful free radicals. [10]

6. Improves nasal congestion The antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties of oregano can help treat patients suffering from nasal congestion, improve their breathing and prevent further growth of microbes. The camphor-like aroma of the herb is also a great way to improve congestion of the nose. Inhaling oregano oil by mixing it in boiling water can help improve the symptoms. 7. Facilitates wound healing According to a study, oregano essential oil is largely used as a folk remedy to facilitate wound healing. Skin wounds are mainly a result of inflammation and oregano's anti-inflammatory capacity could help in reducing this effect. Also, thymol and carvacrol in oregano may help prevent infections of the wounds. [11] Effective Ways To Manage Diabetes During The Winter Season 8. Manages diabetes According to a study, carvacrol possesses a great anti-diabetic activity; it may help reduce blood glucose levels, prevents insulin resistance, lower cholesterol levels, protects pancreatic cells and can even prevent or reverse diabetes and its complications. Oregano can also help prevent the risk of liver fibrosis caused due to diabetes and insulin resistance. [12] 9. Has chemopreventive properties Different properties like antioxidant, antiproliferative and antimutagenic of oregano oil contribute to the chemopreventive property of the herb. Oregano and its oil can help inhibit the growth of cancerous cells and prevent their spread. It can inhibit the growth of colon carcinoma cells, hepatocarcinoma cells and breast cancer cells. Oregano can also alter the DNA of the cells causing cancer and thus, promote healthy cell growth. [1] What Is Winter Rash? Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors And Treatments 10. Treats a range of respiratory disorders Not only for nasal congestion but oregano is used as a traditional remedy for a range of respiratory disorders such as asthma, cough, cold, sore throat and bronchitis. The phytochemical in this vital herb help prevent and kill pathogens that cause these infections and also help reduce inflammation for easy breathing. [4] 11. Improves gastrointestinal health Oregano has positive effects on gastrointestinal health and may help treat or improve related issues like diarrhoea, stomach pain and indigestion problems. It may help reduce the inflammatory markers causing stomach pain and kill pathogens causing diarrhoea and indigestions. The astringent nature of oregano also helps cool the gastrointestinal system.

Ways To Include Oregano In Your Diet Oregano is a flavoursome herb; it can add a great flavour and aroma to meat and chicken dishes.

It can be sprinkled on pizza, salad or bread for a herby flavour.

While marinades and stuffings, oregano can be a good flavouring agent.

It mixes well with cheese-topped foods like sandwiches.

Oregano can also be an excellent addition to salty baked goods like crackers.

What Is Status Epilepticus? Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatments Uses Of Oregano Oil It is mainly used as an aromatherapy to treat respiratory illnesses like nasal congestion and cold.



Oregano oil is also used as a great massaging oil to relax muscles.



To treat skin infections or heal wounds, oregano oil is used either as a primary oil or mixed with a carrier oil.



It is applied topically on painful areas to ease pain and inflammation.