8 Amazing Health Benefits Of Birch Water

There are so many options of healthy drinks to choose from such as water, milk, herbal teas, fruit juices, and coconut water. There is one such healthy drink that is gaining popularity and that is birch water. Birch water is known to have an array of health benefits which we are going to discuss in the article.

What Is Birch Water?

Birch water, also called birch sap is the sap collected from the birch tree belonging to the Betula genus. During the winter season, the birch trees store nutrients and release it later into their sap and then it is harvested in early spring.

Birch water is a colourless liquid with a slightly sweet taste and after fermentation, it develops an acidic flavour. It can either be consumed on its own or in the form of syrup, wine, and beer.

Birch water contains important minerals, and they contain amino acids like glutamine, citrulline, glutamic acid, isoleucine, valine and asparagine, which represents 92-96 per cent of the total amino acid content [1].

Nutritional Value Of Birch Water

Birch water contains 3 kcal energy and it also contains:

1 g carbohydrate

1 g sugar

7 mg calcium

133 mg magnesium

0.1 mg zinc

1 mg manganese

Birch water also contains potassium, folic acid and antioxidants in high concentrations.

Health Benefits Of Birch Water

1. Supports bone health The magnesium and manganese content in birch water helps in the proper development of the bones. Studies have found that minerals such as calcium, manganese and magnesium can prevent bone loss and preserve bone health [2]. 2. Manages cancer The polyphenol antioxidants in birch water can fight against and protect the body's cells against damage caused by free radicals, which are responsible for the development of cancer [3]. 3. Lowers cholesterol A compound called saponin found in birch water is known to have cholesterol-lowering properties. It absorbs bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol, thereby lowering the risk of heart disease [4]. 4. Aids in weight loss Birch water is low in sugar and calories, which makes it a wonderful drink for losing weight. Drinking birch water is effective in removing toxins and other impurities from the body, thus assisting in weight loss. 5. Cleanses the liver To keep your liver healthy, drink birch water because it contains bioactive compounds. Birch water works as a detoxifying agent that helps in detoxifying the blood and eliminates the toxins from the body [1]. 6. Promotes kidney function The essential minerals found in birch sap like potassium, zinc and calcium help in the proper functioning of kidneys and may prevent the formation of kidney stones, thus lowering the risk of kidney disease [1]. 7. Enhances skin health Birch water is known for its hydrating and antioxidant properties; which is why it has become a popular ingredient in cosmetic products. A study found that birch sap used in a skin care product could significantly elevate the production of skin cells called keratinocytes, which may help rejuvenate your skin [5]. 8. Strengthens hair The presence of important vitamins and minerals in birch water helps in boosting collagen and increase iron absorption, which can promote hair growth and structure. A study showed that birch sap is used in hair conditioner for lustrous hair [1]. Potential Side Effects Of Birch Water If you are allergic to birch pollen, you should avoid the intake of birch water. In a study, the allergic reaction of birch sap was tested during a skin scratch test. The results showed 39 per cent of people who were tested were allergic to birch sap and leaves [6].