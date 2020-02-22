Just In
20 Best Foods Rich In Vitamin K
Vitamin K is an essential vitamin that plays a vital part in blood clotting and helps build and maintain strong bones. Apart from this, vitamin K has many health benefits like preventing heart disease, lowering blood sugar levels, improving cognitive health and so on.
Vitamin K can be obtained from foods rich in vitamin K. Not incorporating enough of these foods into your diet may lead to vitamin K deficiency.
Here, we've listed down foods rich in vitamin K
1. Avocado
Avocado also called as butter fruit are a nutritious fruit packed with vitamin K and other important nutrients like copper, iron, zinc and manganese [1]
- 100 g of avocado contains 21 mcg vitamin K
2. Kiwi
Kiwi contains a significant amount of vitamin K, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus, all of which contribute to improving bone health and lowering the risk of osteoporosis [2].
- 100 g of kiwi contains 40.3 mcg vitamin K
3. Prunes
Prunes are a good source of vitamin K; eating them will prevent the loss of bones and help improve bone mineral density. Avoid consuming large amounts of prunes as they can have a laxative effect.
- 100 g of prunes contain 59.5 mcg vitamin K
4. Blueberries
Blueberries contain essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamin K, zinc, magnesium, manganese, calcium, phosphorus and iron.
- 100 g of blueberries contain 19.3 mcg vitamin K
5. Pomegranate
Pomegranate is a good source of vitamin K, potassium, vitamin C and folate all of which benefit your overall health.
- 100 g of pomegranate contains 16.4 mcg vitamin K
6. Blackberries
Blackberries are an excellent source of vitamin K, which if consumed daily help in maintaining strong and healthy bones. They are also a good source of vitamin C, fibre and manganese.
- 100 g of blackberries contains 19.8 mcg vitamin K
7. Spinach
Spinach is known for its high nutritional value. This green leafy vegetable is rich in vitamin K and consuming about half a cup of cooked spinach leaves will meet your daily vitamin K requirement.
- 100 g of spinach contains 483.5 mcg vitamin K.
8. Kale
Kale is another green leafy vegetable rich in vitamin K. This superfood is also high in calcium, folate, potassium and other essential nutrients.
- 100 g of kale contains 828.3 mcg vitamin K
9. Mustard greens
Mustard greens contain high levels of vitamin K, which upon consumption helps in strengthening of bones. It is also a rich source of magnesium, calcium, and folic acid.
- 100 g of mustard greens contains 257.5 mcg vitamin K
10. Collard greens
Collard greens are an excellent source of vitamin K, potassium, phosphorus, calcium, iron and zinc. It improves bone health and lowers the risk of diabetes and heart disease.
- 100 g of collard greens contains 437.1 mcg vitamin K
11. Turnip greens
Turnip greens are rich in vitamin K and other nutrients and low in calories. Consuming turnip greens will enhance healthy skin and hair, prevent osteoporosis, and lower the risk of diabetes.
- 100 g of turnip greens contains 251 mcg vitamin K.
12. Lettuce
Lettuce, a green leafy vegetable is rich in vitamin K and other vitamins and minerals such as vitamin A, vitamin B6, niacin, riboflavin, thiamin, selenium, potassium and phosphorus.
- 100 g of lettuce contains 24.1 mcg vitamin K
13. Broccoli
Broccoli is packed with vitamins, minerals and other bioactive compounds including vitamin K, vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, phosphorus and selenium.
- 100 g of broccoli contains 102 mcg vitamin K.
14. Cabbage
Cabbage is a good source of vitamin K and contains small amounts of other nutrients like vitamin A, iron, fibre and riboflavin.
- 100 g of cabbage contains 76 mcg vitamin K
15. Green beans
Green beans are rich in vitamin K, vitamin C, folate and fibre. Eating green beans will help in decreasing heart disease, diabetes and obesity risk.
- 100 g of green beans contains 43 mcg vitamin K
16. Pumpkin
Pumpkin is a good source of vitamin K, vitamin A, vitamin E, vitamin C, zinc, copper and potassium.
- 100 g of pumpkin contains 1.1 mcg vitamin K
17. Asparagus
Asparagus is an excellent source of vitamin K, potassium, vitamin E, vitamin A, folate, vitamin C, manganese, copper and zinc.
- 100 g of asparagus contains 41.6 mcg vitamin K
18. Mung beans
Mung beans are rich in vitamin K and other essential nutrients like vitamin A, folate, vitamin B6, thiamin, vitamin C and manganese.
- 100 g of mung beans contain 9 mcg vitamin K
19. Chicken breast
Chicken breast contains a good amount of vitamin K, protein, selenium, vitamin B6, phosphorus and niacin.
- 100 g of chicken breast contains 14.7 mcg vitamin K
20. Cashew nuts
Cashew nuts are a good source of vitamin K, vitamin E, folate, vitamin B6, copper, zinc, potassium, iron and magnesium.
- 100 g of cashew nuts contains 34.1 mcg vitamin K
Common FAQs
How can I get vitamin K naturally?
Vitamin K can be obtained naturally from foods such as green leafy vegetables, mustard greens, lettuce, spinach, turnip greens, broccoli and so on.
What foods are low in vitamin K?
Foods low in vitamin K are tomatoes, peppers, cauliflower, cucumber, potatoes, sweet potatoes and squash.
Are Bananas high in vitamin K?
Bananas are rich in potassium and low in vitamin K. However, bananas have a lot of health benefits to offer, so you can include it in your diet.
Are carrots high in vitamin K?
Carrots are a highly nutritious vegetable rich in vitamin K, vitamin A, potassium, fibre and other nutrients.
Is cheese high in vitamin K?
Processed cheese contains low amounts of vitamin K, whereas cheeses like cottage cheese and cheddar cheese contain good amounts of vitamin K.