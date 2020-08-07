10 Biotin-rich Foods You Should Add In Your Diet Everyday Nutrition oi-Neha Ghosh

Biotin, also called vitamin B7 or vitamin H is a water-soluble vitamin and is one of the B-complex vitamins that helps your body convert food into energy. Biotin plays a major role in maintaining the health of your hair, nails and skin, it supports brain function and helps regulate immune function [1].

As biotin is a water-soluble vitamin, which means that your body doesn't store it, so you need to get it from the foods rich in biotin. Adding biotin-rich foods into your diet will help maintain adequate levels of the vitamin.

Deficiency of biotin can cause neurological and skin abnormalities. Neurological abnormalities include seizures, numbness, hypotonia, intellectual disability and developmental delay in children. And skin abnormalities include hair loss and red rash around the eyes, nose and mouth [2]. However, biotin deficiency is rare among people who consume biotin-rich foods.

To prevent biotin deficiency, let's have a look at some of the foods that are rich in biotin.

1. Egg Eggs are a good source of protein and other essential vitamins and minerals. But, the egg yolk is rich in biotin and consuming it will help meet the daily requirements of biotin. Raw eggs contain a protein called avidin that binds to biotin and prevents the absorption of biotin in the body. Cooking eggs helps in better biotin absorption [3]. 100 g of large egg yolk contains 45.9 ug biotin. How to add it in your diet: Consume hard-boiled or scrambled eggs. Is Eating 2 Eggs A Day Good Or Bad? 2. Liver Meat liver such as chicken and beef liver contains high amounts of biotin. Apart from biotin, meat liver is also a good source of protein, iron, copper, vitamin A and vitamin B12. 74 g of cooked beef liver contains 30.8 ug biotin and 74 g of cooked chicken liver contains 138 ug biotin [4]. How to add it in your diet: Enjoy chicken or beef liver by frying it with onions, add it in burgers or chop it up in pasta dishes. 3. Nuts and seeds Nuts and seeds also contain a good amount of biotin and also provide other nutrients such as fibre, protein and fat. 30 g roasted, salted almonds contain 1.32 ug biotin, 30 g of walnuts contain 0.78 ug biotin and 31 g sunflower seeds contain 2.42 ug biotin [4]. How to add it in your diet: You can either consume raw nuts and seeds or add to stir-fried dishes. 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Soaked Almonds In The Morning 4. Salmon Salmon, as we all know is rich in omega 3 fatty acids, but this fatty fish is also a good source of biotin. Consuming salmon will help promote heart and brain function, provide energy and control inflammation [5]. 63 g of salmon contains 3.69 ug biotin [4]. How to add it in your diet: You can either bake or broil salmon. 5. Mushroom All types of edible mushrooms contain protein, fibre and selenium. They are also high in biotin content and studies have shown that the presence of biotin in mushrooms protects them from predators and parasites [6]. 120 g of canned mushrooms contain 2.59 ug of biotin [4]. How to add it in your diet: Add grilled mushrooms to salads or have them sautéed. 11 Health Benefits Of Mushrooms 6. Banana Banana is one of the most popular and consumed fruit worldwide. As we know bananas are known for their high potassium and fibre content, they are also rich in biotin. 103 g of fresh bananas is known to contain 0.14 ug biotin [4]. How to add it in your diet: Ripe bananas are often eaten raw; however, you can add them to smoothies and fruit salads. 7. Broccoli Broccoli is loaded with vitamins, minerals and other bioactive compounds which make this vegetable one of the nutrient-dense veggies. 113 g of fresh broccoli is known to contain 1.07 ug biotin [4]. How to add it in your diet: Have it steamed, roasted or sautéed. 8. Avocado The avocado fruit is widely-known for its high nutrient value. It contains a wide variety of nutrients such as vitamin K, folate, B vitamins, potassium and vitamin C. 37 g of fresh avocados contain 0.36 ug biotin [4]. How to add it in your diet: Spread mashed avocados onto toast, add it as a topping on salads or you can have avocado soup. 9. Sweet potatoes Sweet potatoes contain good amounts of biotin and other vitamins and minerals such as vitamin A, calcium, vitamin C, magnesium and other nutrients. 125 g of cooked sweet potatoes contain 2.4 ug biotin [4]. How to add it in your diet: You can either bake sweet potatoes or have it as a soup. 10. Dairy products Dairy products such as milk, cheese and plain yogurt contain a good amount of biotin. They are also an excellent source of calcium, phosphorus, vitamin A, vitamin D, protein, etc. 28 g cheddar cheese contains 0.40 ug biotin, 170 g plain yogurt contains 0.14 ug biotin and 236 g whole milk contains 0.22 ug biotin [4]. How to add it in your diet: Have milk and plain yogurt for breakfast and add cheese to your breakfast toast or salads.