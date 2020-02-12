Just In
- 4 hrs ago 10 Foods To Flush The Nicotine Out Of The Body
-
- 4 hrs ago Sonam Kapoor’s Golden Make-up Is A Wedding-Guest Winner
- 5 hrs ago Valentine’s Day 2020: Famous Bollywood Couples Who Give Major Fashion Goals In Coordinated Outfits!
- 6 hrs ago 28 Flirty Text Messages That You Can Send To Someone Special Without Being Cliché
Don't Miss
- News Ex TERI chief, environmentalist RK Pachauri passes away
- Finance Train Fares Set To Increase; Railways To Charge Airport-Like Fee
- Sports ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Late Jamshedpur goal denies Hyderabad winning end to home season
- Movies ‘Bhabhi Kisko Bola’ Hits Back Sara Ali Khan When Kartik Aaryan’s Fan Refers To Her As 'Bhabhi'
- Technology Tecno Camon 15 To Be Unveiled On February 20; Could Be Priced Under Rs. 10,000
- Automobiles 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 57.06 Lakh
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Andaman And Nicobar Islands In 2020
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
Aloe Vera: Wonderful Health Benefits, Side Effects And Ways To Use
Aloe vera (Aloe barbadensis) is a popular medicinal plant that belongs to the Asphodelaceae (Liliaceae) family. The aloe vera plant is prized for its antiviral, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and immunomodulatory properties. Due to its many properties, aloe vera is used in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and food industries.
Aloe vera possesses 75 active compounds which include vitamins, minerals, enzymes, sugars, lignin, saponins, amino acids and salicylic acids which contribute to many of the health benefits aloe vera provides [1].
Aloe vera leaves have a translucent gel that contains 99% of water and packed with vitamins, minerals and amino acids. Aloe vera gel can be applied topically on the skin and can be consumed in the form of juice.
Nutritional Value Of Aloe Vera Juice
100 g of aloe vera juice contains 96.23 g water, 15 kcal energy and it also contains:
- 3.75 g carbohydrate
- 3.75 g sugar
- 8 mg calcium
- 0.15 mg iron
- 8 mg sodium
- 3.8 mg vitamin C
Health Benefits Of Aloe Vera
1. Reduces blood sugar levels
Aloe vera can increase insulin sensitivity and help in improving blood sugar levels. A study showed the antidiabetic activity of aloe vera gel on diabetic patients. During the study, 1 tbsp of aloe vera juice was given to diabetic patients twice a day for two weeks and the results were significant improvement in blood sugar and triglyceride levels [2].
2. Promotes oral health
Aloe vera contains anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that can help lower the severity of dental problems. A study has shown the effectiveness of aloe vera gel in treating plaque-induced gingivitis and periodontal disease [3].
3. Treats constipation
In traditional Chinese medicine, aloe vera has been used to treat constipation. It is due to the presence of a certain compound called barbaloin which is known to have laxative effects that can help in treating constipation [4].
4. Strengthens the immune system
Aloe vera contains antiviral and antibacterial properties that help trigger the immune system to fight against the pathogens and protect you from various diseases [1].
5. Heals wounds
Aloe vera gel has wound healing properties that significantly increase collagen production in the skin. Due to this, the burns and cuts can heal at a faster rate when aloe vera gel is applied topically on the skin. In addition, aloe vera has been shown to accelerate wound healing in periodontal flap surgery [1].
6. Relieves heartburn
Gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as acid reflux is a condition which occurs when the stomach acid flows back into the oesophagus. Aloe vera has been shown to have the ability to lower the symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) which includes heartburn, vomiting and belching [5].
7. Cures sunburn
Another benefit of aloe vera is it can help in curing sunburn. Due to the cooling and antioxidant properties in aloe vera, it is used as a remedy for relieving sunburn. Also, aloe vera gel acts as a shield against radiation damage on the skin.
8. Keeps the skin good
Aloe vera aids in the production of collagen and elastin fibres that make the skin more tight and prevents wrinkles. The amino acids and other nutrients in aloe vera soften hardened skin cells and act as an astringent to tighten skin pores. This improves skin health and decreases the appearance of wrinkles.
9. Enhances hair health
Aloe vera is an excellent choice for promoting hair growth naturally and stopping hair fall. The anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties can effectively treat hair problems like dandruff, premature hair loss, and scalp inflammation.
Side Effects Of Consuming Aloe Vera
Over-consumption or long-term usage of aloe vera can cause side effects like diarrhoea, red urine, hepatitis, worsening of constipation and stomach cramps.
Aloe vera, when used topically, may cause redness, burning or stinging sensation in the area, especially for people with sensitive skin.
Pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers should avoid consuming aloe vera because it will stimulate uterine contractions in pregnant women and may cause gastrointestinal problems in nursing infants [1].
Uses Of Aloe Vera
- Apply aloe vera gel on wounds, cuts and sunburns.
- Use aloe vera mouthwash to reduce plaque.
- Add the aloe vera gel in juice and smoothies