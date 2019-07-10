6 Lesser Known Health Benefits Of Tomatillos, Nutrition & Recipe Nutrition oi-Amritha K

Scientifically termed as Physalis philadelphica, tomatillos are often confused with tomatoes irrespective of the differences possessed by both the fruits/vegetables. Tamarillos are commonly termed as Mexican tomato, husk tomato, or husk cherry and have a bright green colour. The fruits of tomatillos are covered in a brown husk, which breaks off from the fruit when it ripens[1] .

Tomatillos are the main ingredient in the Mexican cuisine, where the green tomato look-alikes are used for the preparation of sauces, jams, preserves, and are also streamed, fried, broiled and so on. Basically, the culinary applications of tomatillos are never-ending[2] .

From promoting digestion to treating mumps and cold, the health benefits possessed by the fruit is plenty. It is also beneficial in lowering high blood pressure levels and aids your weight loss process. Read on to know more about the fruit and how you can benefit from it.

Nutritional Value In Tomatillos

100 grams of the fruit contains 32 calories of energy, 0.96 g protein, 0.62 mg iron, 3.93 g sugar and 1.02 g total lipid [3] .

The remaining nutrients present in 100 grams of tomatillos are as follows:

Carbohydrate 5.84 g

Fibre 1.9 g

Water 91.63 g

Calcium 7 mg

Magnesium 20 mg

Phosphorus 39 mg

Potassium 268 mg

Sodium 1 mg

Health Benefits Of Tomatillos

1. Improve digestion

Containing large amounts of dietary fibre, tomatillos are exceptionally good for your digestive health. Regular consumption of tomatillos aids in adding bulk to the foods, thereby speeding up the process of digestion and easing the movement of food through the digestive tract[4] [5] . They also help eliminate constipation, gas, bloating and even help prevent gastric ulcers.

2. Boost immune system

Packed with vitamin C, tomatillos are beneficial for improving your immune system. The vitamin content help stimulate the production of white blood cells - the defence system of your body. This, in turn, helps fight off pathogens and external pollutants which cause diseases [6] .

3. Prevents cancer

According to a study conducted on exploring the antioxidant properties of tomatillos, it was revealed that tomatillos contain unique antioxidant phytochemicals called withanolides that can help prevent the onset of cancer. The antioxidants work by warding off the free radicals, thereby protecting the healthy cells from being destroyed[7] .

4. Improve eyesight

Tomatillos contain beta-carotene, which plays a central role in improving your vision. Regular consumption of tomatillos helps prevent macular degeneration, cataracts and other age-related conditions that can affect your vision [8] .

5. Aid weight loss

High in nutrition and low in calories, the tomato look-alikes make you feel full due to the high content of fibre in it. So, if you are looking forward to losing some weight, tomatillos are the right choice[5] .

6. Treat cold

As aforementioned, tomatillos have a good content of vitamin C in it which act as a protective layer for your body. By improving your immune system, tomatillo help protect you from fever, cold and flu and also prevent the onset of any infections.

Apart from these, tomatillos are also known to help treat asthma, lower blood pressure, improve your heart health, treat ringworms and mumps, as well as help treat strep throat [6] .

Healthy Tomatillo Recipe

1. Fresh tomatillo salad

Ingredients [7]

12 medium tomatillos

⅓ cup chopped fresh cilantro

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper,

2 medium tomatoes, cut into thin wedges

1 teaspoon salt

Ground pepper to taste

Directions

Halve the tomatillos, then thinly slice and place in a large bowl.

Combine cilantro, oil, lime juice and crushed red pepper in a small bowl and stir to blend.

Add tomatoes and toss.

Add the tomatillos and season with salt and pepper.

Marinate in the room temperature for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Precaution

If you have arthritis (inflammation of the joints), avoid consuming tomatillos.

It may cause allergic reactions [8] .

. It can also cause eye itchiness, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and runny nose [9] .

