12 Benefits Of Passion Fruit Seeds For Skin, Hair And Health Nutrition oi-Amritha K

It is impossible to distinguish passion fruit from its seeds. Filled with numerous seeds, the fruit is known for its nutritional value. The nutritious tropical fruit is a rich source of antioxidants and a variety of vitamins that are beneficial to your body in numerous ways. The fruit is used for making drinks, desserts, yoghurt and is added to salads too. Low in calories and high in fibre, passion fruit is the perfect snack for you [1] .

However, the seeds of passion fruit are often overlooked by most of us, which can be attributed to the assumed toxicity due to the presence of cyanide. But it has to be noted that most fruit seeds contain a small trace of cyanide which can cause no harm to your bodily functions. The seeds can be either swallowed or chewed on, which will bring out their tart taste [2] .

Passion fruit seeds are used for making oil that is used as an aromatic agent in foods as well as a moisturising agent for skin [3] . The benefits of passion fruit seeds are limitless. Basically, the fruit is nothing more than seeds and a pulpy coating as there is no fruit meat for this exotic tropical fruit.

Nutritional Information Of Passion Fruit Seeds

We are all aware of the abundance of nutrition and vitamins found in the fruit. Likewise, the seeds of this tropical fruit are equally nutritious. Passion fruit seeds contain vitamin A, vitamin C, dietary fibre, magnesium, potassium, iron, riboflavin, carotenoids, nicotinic acid and flavonoids [4] , [5] .

Health Benefits Of Passion Fruit Seeds

Like the fruit, its seeds are also equally beneficial for your body. The edible seeds of this exotic fruit provide a plethora of benefits for your body, varying from antioxidant protection to managing your heart health. Read on to know more about the fascinating benefits offered by the tropical fruit seeds.

1. Reduce blood pressure

Passion fruit seeds contain polyphenol that has the ability to relax the muscles of the blood vessel walls. Consuming the seeds will help in loosening up the blood vessels and thereby promoting better blood flow. This, in turn, lowers the blood pressure and prevents the onset of strokes and heart attacks. Thus, the seeds help maintain your cardiovascular health [6] .

2. Improve bone strength

The magnesium content in the passion fruit seeds can help improve your bone health. Magnesium strengthens your bone and prevents age-related issues such as osteoporosis. Consuming the seeds in a controlled manner can get rid of weak and brittle bones [7] .

Also read: 12 Health Benefits Of Passion Fruit

3. Manage intestinal health

The seeds of red passion fruit are extremely beneficial in improving and maintaining your intestinal health. The insoluble fibre in passion fruit seeds benefits your intestinal health. By doing so, they benefit the whole digestive system. It aids in balancing the good bacteria in the intestines. The seeds also help prevent the onset of colon cancer. A healthy intestine contributes toward a healthy digestive system [8] .

4. Improve metabolism

The magnesium content in passion fruit seeds can help benefit your metabolic activities. The wide range of minerals and vitamins present in the exotic fruit seeds help improve the carbohydrate metabolism [9] . That is, they help convert the carbohydrates into energy, thereby preventing excessive fat gain.

5. Maintain bowel movement

The insoluble fibre content in the fruit seeds can help regulate your bowel movement. This helps in safeguarding your body from digestion-related issues such as constipation as well as a haemorrhoid. The fibre content maintains the bowel movement and limits the onset of any digestion-related issues [10] .

6. Fight off chronic diseases

One of the other major health benefits offered by the seeds of this exotic tropical fruit is that it helps in preventing the onset of chronic diseases. As mentioned before, passion fruit seed is rich in insoluble fibre which can help protect your body from heart diseases, hypertension, and diabetes [11] .

7. Treat external wound

Passion fruit seeds are made to use essential oils, which are used in treating wounds. Being anti-inflammatory in nature, the oil can help ease as well as heal the irritation and inflammation caused by an external wound. It also helps restore your healthy skin around the area of the wound [12] .

8. Prevent fungal infections

The antifungal property of the seeds makes it beneficial in the treatment of fungal infections. It limits the growth of fungi and can be applied to any external parts. It is highly recommended for treating fungal infections on nails and foot [13] .

9. Control sebum secretion

Sebum is an oily secretion of the sebaceous glands, which is located on your skin, ears, scalp etc. The build-up of the oily secretion can cause oily hair and oily skin. The essential oil produced from the seeds help control the sebum and protects your skin from blackhead, acne, and dull face [14] .

10. Prevent degenerative diseases

Rich in antioxidants, the seeds of this exotic fruit help limit the harsh impact of ageing. It is used in the prevention of age-related diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, dementia, and arthritis [15] .

11. Improve skin quality

Passion fruit seeds aid in improving your skin in various ways. The essential oil present in passion fruit seeds helps hydrate your skin, thereby restoring the healthy moisture on your skin. Extracts of passion fruit seeds can be applied to get rid of dry skin [16] . Likewise, vitamin A and vitamin C present in the seeds act as an antioxidant, eliminating fine lines and wrinkles.

In addition to that, the anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of the seeds help reduce your acne and prevents the scarring and black spots. It also helps reduce pain and redness as well. The seeds are also recognised for its prevention of age-related skin issues [17] .

12. Restore hair health

The presence of vitamin C and collagen in the seeds help improve the quality and health of your hair. The oil obtained from the seeds can be used to provide a natural shine to your hair. It also helps replace the chemicals from hair products and help restore the natural beauty of your hair and prevent damages [18] .

Passion fruit seeds are also known for its detoxifying property. Likewise, they are asserted to have the ability to prevent diabetes, anaemia, enhance the immune system, lift mood, lower bad cholesterol and relieve asthma.

Precautions

Avoid consuming the seeds along with antidepressants due to their sedative property [19] .

. Do not consume the seeds with alcohol.

Avoid consuming them in large quantities as the fibre may cause stomach issues.

It should not be consumed with medications like aspirin because the seeds can increase the effect of the medicine and cause excessive dilution of blood [20] .

View Article References [1] Viganó, J., Coutinho, J. P., Souza, D. S., Baroni, N. A., Godoy, H. T., Macedo, J. A., & Martínez, J. (2016). Exploring the selectivity of supercritical CO2 to obtain nonpolar fractions of passion fruit bagasse extracts.The Journal of Supercritical Fluids,110, 1-10. [2] Cassano, D., David, J., Luin, S., & Voliani, V. (2017). Passion fruit-like nano-architectures: A general synthesis route.Scientific reports,7, 43795. [3] Oliveira, D. A., Mezzomo, N., Gomes, C., & Ferreira, S. R. S. (2017). Encapsulation of passion fruit seed oil by means of supercritical antisolvent process.The Journal of Supercritical Fluids,129, 96-105. [4] Corrêa, R. C., Peralta, R. M., Haminiuk, C. W., Maciel, G. M., Bracht, A., & Ferreira, I. C. (2016). The past decade findings related with nutritional composition, bioactive molecules and biotechnological applications of Passiflora spp.(passion fruit).Trends in Food Science & Technology,58, 79-95. [5] Perar, K., Fonseca, F. A. L. D., Affonso, E. G., & Nobre, A. D. (2017). Passion Fruit (Passiflora edulis) Seed Cake as a Feed Ingredient for Jaraqui (Semaprochilodus insignis) and Tambaqui (Colossoma macropomum).J Anesth Crit Care Open Access,6(6), 00173. [6] Ramaiya, S. D., Bujang, J. S., & Zakaria, M. H. (2018). Nutritive values of passion fruit (Passiflora species) seeds and its role in human health.Journal of Agriculture Food and Development,4, 23-30. [7] Song, Y., Wei, X. Q., Li, M. Y., Duan, X. W., Sun, Y. M., Yang, R. L., ... & Wang, H. (2018). Nutritional Composition and Antioxidant Properties of the Fruits of a Chinese Wild Passiflora foetida.Molecules,23(2), 459. [8] Chau, C. F., Huang, Y. L., & Chang, F. Y. (2005). Effects of fibre derived from passion fruit seed on the activities of ileum mucosal enzymes and colonic bacterial enzymes in hamsters.Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture,85(12), 2119-2124. [9] Chau, C. F., & Huang, Y. L. (2004). Characterization of passion fruit seed fibres—a potential fibre source.Food Chemistry,85(2), 189-194. [10] Macagnan, F. T., dos Santos, L. R., Roberto, B. S., de Moura, F. A., Bizzani, M., & da Silva, L. P. (2015). Biological properties of apple pomace, orange bagasse and passion fruit peel as alternative sources of dietary fibre.Bioactive Carbohydrates and Dietary Fibre,6(1), 1-6. [11] Abirami, A., Nagarani, G., & Siddhuraju, P. (2014). Measurement of functional properties and health promoting aspects-glucose retardation index of peel, pulp and peel fiber from Citrus hystrix and Citrus maxima.Bioactive Carbohydrates and Dietary Fibre,4(1), 16-26. [12] Salgado, J. M., Bombarde, T. A. D., Mansi, D. N., Piedade, S. M. D. S., & Meletti, L. M. M. (2010). Effects of different concentrations of passion fruit peel (Passiflora edulis) on the glicemic control in diabetic rat.Food Science and Technology,30(3), 784-789. [13] Ajila, C. M., & Rao, U. P. (2013). Mango peel dietary fibre: Composition and associated bound phenolics.Journal of Functional Foods,5(1), 444-450. [14] da Silva, J. K., Cazarin, C. B. B., Colomeu, T. C., Batista, . G., Meletti, L. M., Paschoal, J. A. R., ... & Júnior, M. R. M. (2013). Antioxidant activity of aqueous extract of passion fruit (Passiflora edulis) leaves: in vitro and in vivo study.Food Research International,53(2), 882-890. [15] Mazed, M. A., & Mazed, S. (2011).U.S. Patent No. 8,017,147. Washington, DC: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. [16] Ozlen, S. N. (1995).U.S. Patent No. 5,441,740. Washington, DC: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. [17] Maruki-Uchida, H., Morita, M., Yonei, Y., & Sai, M. (2018). Effect of Passion Fruit Seed Extract Rich in Piceatannol on the Skin of Women: A Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind Trial.Journal of nutritional science and vitaminology,64(1), 75-80. [18] Dias, M. F. R. G. (2015). Hair cosmetics: an overview.International journal of trichology,7(1), 2. [19] Mirhosseini, H., & Amid, B. T. (2013). Effect of different drying techniques on flowability characteristics and chemical properties of natural carbohydrate-protein Gum from durian fruit seed.Chemistry Central Journal,7(1), 1. [20] López-Vargas, J. H., Fernández-López, J., Pérez-Álvarez, J. A., & Viuda-Martos, M. (2013). Chemical, physico-chemical, technological, antibacterial and antioxidant properties of dietary fiber powder obtained from yellow passion fruit (Passiflora edulis var. flavicarpa) co-products.Food Research International,51(2), 756-763.