What Is The Difference Between Orange And Tangerine

Do you know the difference between tangerines versus oranges? Well, both of these are citrus fruits and are often confused for one another. These fruits contain an assortment of nutrients, and are low in calories and sweet in flavour.

Though tangerines and oranges are closely related, they are actually two separate fruits with some notable differences.

Oranges are known for their sweet flavour and are considered as one of the most popular fruits in the world, according to "Fruits of Warm Climates". On the other hand, tangerines are a part of the orange subclass of mandarins and are identified by their thinner, red-orange skin.

This article will tell you the difference between oranges and tangerines.

Tangerines

Tangerine fruits are a rich source of vitamin C, folate and beta-carotene. They contain around 40 calories, 1.5 grams of fibre, and tons of powerful flavonoids. Tangerines have got approximately three times as much vitamin A than oranges. Tangerines can be used in salads, desserts, juices or can be eaten raw.

Health Benefits Of Tangerines

1. Good For Vision

People who are older above 60 years, tend to have macular degeneration, which is the main cause of vision loss. Tangerines contain ample amounts of vitamin C and vitamin A that can delay or prevent losing your vision from macular degeneration. It is better that you consume freshly cut tangerines.

2. Keeps Your Bones Strong

Tangerines contain both potassium and vitamin C and this can help increase bone density and fewer fractures. They also aid in fighting effectively against arthritis and skin diseases. So, eat tangerines frequently to keep your bones strong.

3. Helps In Iron Absorption

Tangerines are also helpful in absorbing iron from food very easily. When a tangerine's vitamin C syncs up with the iron from foods like spinach, the result is that your body can absorb the iron much more easily. This is another great way to get sufficient amounts of iron in the body and prevent iron deficiency.

4. Antispasmodic In Nature

Spasms may have many health complications and negative effects on your body. They can affect the respiratory system, digestive system and nervous system and cause problems in breathing, causing asthma and congestion. Eating tangerines or applying tangerine essential oil has an antispasmodic effect and helps to relieve spasms.

5. Treats Skin Conditions

Tangerines being a good source of vitamin A can treat various skin conditions like acne, pimples and blemishes. These fruits can be a good option for treating these skin problems. When it comes to healing wounds, the vitamin A present in tangerines helps the skin to rebuild tissues. Also, vitamin A can keep skin ageing symptoms like wrinkles, dull skin and fine lines at bay.

Oranges

One orange contains 62 calories according to the USDA National Nutrient Database. An orange contains 15 grams of carbohydrates with 1 gram of protein and less than 1 gram of fat. These citrus fruits provide 70 mg of vitamin C, 39 mg of folate, and 93 mg of beta-carotene. Orange contains 52 grams of calcium, 13 grams of magnesium, 18 grams of phosphorus and 237 grams of potassium. They also contain 33 grams of calcium, 11 grams of magnesium, 18 grams of phosphorus and 146 grams of potassium.

Health Benefits Of Oranges

1. Good for Heart Health

Eating higher amounts of citrus fruits like oranges may lower the risk of ischaemic stroke in women. It is due to the compounds like hesperidin, folate and fibres present in oranges that keep your heart healthy. Women who ate the highest amounts of citrus fruits had a 19 percent lower risk of ischaemic stroke than women who consumed the least.

2. Lowers Blood Pressure

Oranges can help lower blood pressure. Do you know how? These wonderful citrus fruits contain hesperidin and magnesium that help to control blood pressure effectively.

3. Prevents Cancer

According to a study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, having oranges and orange juice in the first two years of life may reduce the risk of developing childhood leukaemia. Oranges are an excellent source of vitamin C, which can help combat the formation of free radicals that are known to cause cancer. It can fight against various cancers like colon, skin, lung, breast cancer, etc.

4. Rich In Antioxidants

Oranges are rich in antioxidants which prevent the formation of free radicals that carry out unwanted oxidations. These oxidation reactions are known to cause diseases and inflammatory experiences in the body. The polyphenols and flavonoids present in oranges can help fight viral infections as well.

How To Include Tangerines And Oranges In The Diet?

Tangerines make a sweet complement to fruit bowls.

Make a fruit salad with tangerines, oranges, strawberries and grapes.

Add some orange slices to your salad. You can also add walnuts, and crumbled cheese.

Make a freshly squeezed juice of orange and tangerine and have it in the morning.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, don't forget to share it.

ALSO READ: 10 Health Benefits Of Grape Seeds You Should Know