Vitamin E: Sources, Benefits And Dosage

Vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin and refers to a group of compounds known as tocopherols and tocotrienols. These compounds are vital for the effective functioning of the body. In this article, we are going to explain vitamin E sources, benefits, and its dosage.

Why Is Vitamin E Important?

As an antioxidant, vitamin E protects your tissues from the damage caused by the free radicals. It is also important in the production of red blood cells.

As it can widen blood vessels and prevent blood clots, vitamin E is used for treating and preventing heart diseases, chest pain and leg pain which happen due to hardening of the arteries. This vitamin is also good in treating other disorders which involves the nerves and muscles.

Most women have vitamin E for preventing complications in late pregnancy and also used for improving physical endurance, muscle strength, etc.

Food Sources Of Vitamin E

Foods such as nuts, seeds, wheat germ oil, broccoli, tomatoes, kiwi, spinach, mangoes and vegetable based oils, etc., are rich in vitamin E.

Benefits Of Vitamin E

1. Treats Alzheimer's Disease

Vitamin E is known to slow down the worsening of memory loss and functional decline in people with moderately severe Alzheimer's disease. It is due to the anti-inflammatory activity of tocotrienols that can treat and prevent Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

2. Improves Vision

Vitamin E decreases the risk of age-related macular degeneration, which is a common cause of blindness. To make vitamin E more effective for vision, it should be consumed with vitamin C, vitamin A and zinc.

3. Balances Hormones

Vitamin E can help in balancing your hormones naturally. Hormonal imbalance can lead to weight gain, allergies, PMS, changes in the skin, fatigue, anxiety and urinary tract infections. So, to keep your hormones in balance, increase the intake of vitamin E rich foods.

4. Fights Free Radicals And Prevents Disease Development

Free radicals in the body destroy the healthy cells and eventually cause cancer and other diseases. Certain isomers of vitamin E have potent antioxidant abilities that have the power to lower the effects of free radical damage, fight inflammation and slows down ageing in your cells.

5. Balances Cholesterol

When cholesterol rises, heart disease becomes the major risk factor. The more you have a high blood cholesterol level, the greater is the risk of developing heart disease or a heart attack. So, if you include vitamin E in your diet it could prevent the risk of heart disease.

6. Blood Disorder

Intake of vitamin E by mouth can benefit children suffering from blood disorder called beta-thalassemia and vitamin E deficiency as well.

7. Helps With Painful Menstruation

Painful menstruation or dysmenorrhea can be treated effectively with the intake of vitamin E before your menstruation begins. It decreases the pain and severity and reduces menstrual blood loss during your periods.

8. Boosts Male Fertility

Taking vitamin E by mouth improves the fertility in men and especially when you take high doses of vitamin E along with vitamin C.

9. Thickens Hair

Vitamin E being a powerful antioxidant promotes the circulation of blood in the scalp and retains the natural moisture in the scalp. This prevents the scalp from becoming too dry and flaky making your hair look shiny and healthier.

10. Repairs Damaged Skin

Taking vitamin E along with vitamin C fights skin inflammation and decreases acne, eczema and also treats sunburns and scars. Vitamin E being an anti-ageing antioxidant benefits the skin by strengthening the capillary walls and improves elasticity and moisture in the skin.

Dosage Of Vitamin E

Vitamin E is considered safe when it's taken by mouth or applied to the skin. Taking the recommended daily dose of 15 mg will not have any side effects in your system.

On the other hand, taking vitamin E in high doses can be unsafe. A diabetic or a heart disease patient should not take doses of 400 IU/day or more as it might cause serious side effects. High doses of vitamin E can cause diarrhoea, stomach cramps, weakness, nausea, headache, bleeding, blurry vision, vomiting, etc.

You shouldn't consume vitamin E if you are allergic to it. If you have an iron deficiency or vitamin K deficiency or a blood clotting disorder, it's advisable to consult your doctor first before taking vitamin E.

Vitamin E is considered safe during pregnancy when it is taken as a dietary supplement. If taken in high doses, it may pose a risk to an unborn baby.

