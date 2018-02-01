Top 12 Foods That Are Rich In Folate

2. Asparagus

Asparagus is one of the nutrient-dense foods with vitamin B9. Eating a cup of boiled asparagus provides 33 percent of the daily recommended value of folate. Vitamin K, vitamin C, vitamin A and manganese are also present in asparagus.

3. Broccoli

Broccoli is one of the best known detox foods and it is a great source of folate. One cup of broccoli provides approximately 14 percent of your daily folate vitamin. You can enjoy broccoli by having it boiled or steamed.

4. Citrus Fruits

Many citrus fruits rank the highest in folate. Oranges are a good source of vitamin B9. One orange contains about 50 mcg of folate. Other fruits that are also rich in folate are papaya, grapefruit, grapes, banana, and strawberries.

5. Legumes

Beans, peas and lentils are high in folate. A small bowl of legumes will provide most of your daily folate needs. Black beans, kidney beans, green peas and green beans are some of the legumes that you can include in your daily diet.

6. Avocado

Avocado, also known as butter fruit, contains 110 mcg of folate per cup, which accounts for approximately 28 percent of your daily needs. Not only avocados are one of the best foods rich in folate but are also an excellent source of fatty acids and dietary fibre.

7. Lady's Finger

Lady's finger is rich in folate, or vitamin B9, and simultaneously offers other vitamins and minerals. Lady's finger helps in cleansing the entire digestive tract and removes the toxins away. A half cup of cooked lady's finger will give you approximately 103 mcg of folate.

8. Nuts And Seeds

Pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds and flax seeds are rich in folate. Sunflower seeds and flax seeds are especially high in folate and nuts like peanuts and almonds are also full of folate. Have them raw or add them in your salads.

9. Cauliflower

Cauliflower is a cruciferous vegetable which is a great source of folate. One cup of cauliflower will provide you with approximately 55 mcg of folate, accounting for 14 percent of your recommended daily value.

10. Beetroot

Beetroots are a great source of antioxidants and are also rich in folate or vitamin B9. Beetroot is also one of the best foods to cleanse your liver. Consuming one cup of beetroot will provide you with approximately 14 percent of folate to meet your daily needs.

11. Carrots

Carrots are another vegetable which work wonders for your health. A cup of raw carrots will give you almost 5 percent of your daily recommended need for vitamin B9. Eat baby carrots as a snack or add them in your salads.

12. Corn

Corn consists of plenty of folate and just one cup of cooked corn will provide you with approximately 34 mcg of folate. Instead of opting for canned corn, go for organic and fresh corn.