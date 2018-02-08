Top Foods Rich In Calcium That Aren't Dairy

2. Cheese

Parmesan cheese and other varieties of cheese are excellent sources of calcium. 28 grams of parmesan cheese contains 331 mg of calcium. Cheese which is soft in nature provides 5 percent of the recommended daily intake of calcium.

3. Yogurt

Yogurt is also a natural source of calcium and 245 grams of plain yogurt contains 30 percent of the recommended daily intake of calcium. Yogurt also contains probiotic bacteria, vitamin B2, vitamin B12, phosphorous and potassium.

4. Beans And Lentils

Beans and lentils are also rich in calcium, providing 13 percent of the recommended daily intake of calcium. They are also high in fibre, protein, zinc, folate, iron, magnesium and potassium. 1 cup of green beans contains 37 mg of calcium.

5. Almonds

Of all the nuts, almonds are the richest sources of calcium. Around 22 almonds provide 8 percent of the recommended daily intake of calcium. Almonds are also good sources of magnesium, manganese, healthy fats and protein.

6. Dark Leafy Greens

Dark leafy green vegetables like spinach and kale are incredibly healthy and high in calcium. Spinach contains 9 percent of calcium and kale contains 24 percent of the recommended daily value of calcium.

7. Figs

Figs are rich in calcium, antioxidants and fibre. 28 grams of figs contain 5 percent of the recommended daily intake of calcium. These fruits also contain potassium and vitamin K in decent amounts. Include figs in your diet to get most of this mineral.

8. Milk

Milk is one of the best sources of calcium. A cup of cow's milk contains 276-352 mg of calcium. Not only cow's milk, goat's milk is also an excellent source of calcium, providing 327 mg of calcium. Calcium is easily absorbed in the body when you drink milk.

9. Lady's Finger

You probably didn't know that lady's finger contains calcium. A cup of cooked lady's finger will provide you about 175 mg of calcium. Eat boiled lady's finger to boost your calcium intake or you can add it to other meals.

10. Orange

Oranges are also rich in calcium. Half a cup of oranges will provide 50 mg of calcium. Oranges are a versatile fruit, you can add them in your cakes, smoothies, desserts and fruit salads. You can also eat them raw or make it into a juice.

11. Celery

Two and a half cups of celery contains about 85 mg of calcium. It also contains copper, magnesium, potassium and zinc. You can either blanch the celeries or combine them with other meals. Celeries are crunchy and can also be added in salads.

12. Broccoli

One and a half cup of cooked broccoli contains 93 mg of calcium. Broccoli is a very good source of calcium and it is good for your health too. It helps in weight loss and maintains bone health. Consume broccoli to boost your calcium intake.