Top Foods Rich In Calcium That Aren't Dairy

Calcium is the most important mineral required in the body than any other mineral. Calcium plays a significant role in bone health and prevents osteoporosis and cancer. This mineral aids in building strong teeth and bones, helps in nerve movements, muscle relaxation and muscle contraction.
Did you know that almost 99% of the body's calcium is stored in the bones and teeth? For most adults, the recommended daily intake of calcium is 1000 mg per day. The recommended daily value of calcium for men and women over 50 is 1200 mg per day and those under 50 is 1300 mg.
Calcium is also required in other bodily functions, which include optimal nerve transmission, hormone secretion, blood clotting, etc.
If you do not consume enough of calcium-rich foods, your body will suffer from calcium deficiency which can cause nervous disorders, loss of appetite, lethargies, tooth decay, osteoporosis, muscle tension and high blood pressure.
Have a look at the 12 foods rich in calcium which are not only dairy products.
1. Seeds
Seeds like poppy seeds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds and chia seeds are high in calcium. 1 tablespoon of poppy seeds contains 126 mg of calcium and 1 tablespoon of sesame seeds contains 9 percent of calcium. These seeds are full of calcium and protein.
2. Cheese
Parmesan cheese and other varieties of cheese are excellent sources of calcium. 28 grams of parmesan cheese contains 331 mg of calcium. Cheese which is soft in nature provides 5 percent of the recommended daily intake of calcium.
3. Yogurt
Yogurt is also a natural source of calcium and 245 grams of plain yogurt contains 30 percent of the recommended daily intake of calcium. Yogurt also contains probiotic bacteria, vitamin B2, vitamin B12, phosphorous and potassium.
4. Beans And Lentils
Beans and lentils are also rich in calcium, providing 13 percent of the recommended daily intake of calcium. They are also high in fibre, protein, zinc, folate, iron, magnesium and potassium. 1 cup of green beans contains 37 mg of calcium.
5. Almonds
Of all the nuts, almonds are the richest sources of calcium. Around 22 almonds provide 8 percent of the recommended daily intake of calcium. Almonds are also good sources of magnesium, manganese, healthy fats and protein.
6. Dark Leafy Greens
Dark leafy green vegetables like spinach and kale are incredibly healthy and high in calcium. Spinach contains 9 percent of calcium and kale contains 24 percent of the recommended daily value of calcium.
7. Figs
Figs are rich in calcium, antioxidants and fibre. 28 grams of figs contain 5 percent of the recommended daily intake of calcium. These fruits also contain potassium and vitamin K in decent amounts. Include figs in your diet to get most of this mineral.
8. Milk
Milk is one of the best sources of calcium. A cup of cow's milk contains 276-352 mg of calcium. Not only cow's milk, goat's milk is also an excellent source of calcium, providing 327 mg of calcium. Calcium is easily absorbed in the body when you drink milk.
9. Lady's Finger
You probably didn't know that lady's finger contains calcium. A cup of cooked lady's finger will provide you about 175 mg of calcium. Eat boiled lady's finger to boost your calcium intake or you can add it to other meals.
10. Orange
Oranges are also rich in calcium. Half a cup of oranges will provide 50 mg of calcium. Oranges are a versatile fruit, you can add them in your cakes, smoothies, desserts and fruit salads. You can also eat them raw or make it into a juice.
11. Celery
Two and a half cups of celery contains about 85 mg of calcium. It also contains copper, magnesium, potassium and zinc. You can either blanch the celeries or combine them with other meals. Celeries are crunchy and can also be added in salads.
12. Broccoli
One and a half cup of cooked broccoli contains 93 mg of calcium. Broccoli is a very good source of calcium and it is good for your health too. It helps in weight loss and maintains bone health. Consume broccoli to boost your calcium intake.
