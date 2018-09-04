National Nutrition Week 2018: Important Nutrients Required In Your 40s

As September 1 to 7 is celebrated as the National Nutrition Week 2018, we have been bringing to you a series of nutrition-related articles. We had earlier written on your nutrition requirements in the 20s and 30s. Today, we are going to discuss your nutritional requirements in the 40s.

As men and women reach their 40s, the vitamins and mineral requirements remain unchanged. They should focus on making nutrient-dense food choices to pave the way for the next few decades.

The key nutrients required in your 40s are fibre, vitamin D, antioxidants and calcium.